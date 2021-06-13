Multan Sultans’ fate in PSL 6 depends on victory over Peshawar Zalmi





Photo: Géo Super

KARACHI: Multan Sultans will face a tough battle against Peshwar Zalmi in the 21st Pakistan Super League game tonight in Abu Dhabi in order to stay in the league.

The Multan Sultans got off to a good start in PSL’s Abu Dhabi stage when they beat the Karachi Kings under Imad Wasim by 12 points on Thursday (June 10th).

However, this was only the Sultans’ 2nd win in the tournament and with just two wins in six matches with an NRR of -0.099 they will have to do a lot of work against Peshawar Zalmi and stay in the game.

The team’s current form will give Mohammad Rizwan confidence as Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah and the captain himself appeared in good shape while the performance of fast pitcher Imran Khan snr and spinner Imran Tahir against Karachi Kings Thursday are also positive signs for Rizwan.

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, will be in a confident mood after convincingly beating the Quetta Gladiators the other night to move up to 3rd place on the points table.

Zalmi scored 197/5 shows the stick is in good shape. Their captain Wahab Riaz will have doubled his energy to see Kamran Akmal regain his form which has marked half a century against the Gladiators alongside South African David Miller.

Peshawars bowling alley also looks in superb shape with their bowlers not only frequently taking wickets but also keeping the economy rate well under control.

The two teams are separated by four points on the table and Multan Sultans will surely be under pressure in this game as it is practically a must have game for them to stay alive in the race. They will also have in mind that Zalmi managed to hunt 194 when they last met in Karachi.

Players to watch:

Kamran Akmal, Umaid Asif (Peshawar Zalmi), Shimron Hetmyer and Imran Tahir (Sultans multans).

TEAMS:

PESHAWAR ZALMI: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq , Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil.

SULTANS MULTAN: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shanron Masood, Shim) available) , Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

