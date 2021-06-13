Turkey sucks in vast flowers of sea snot in biggest maritime clean-up ever





the arms continue the mucilage cleansing process Turkey this week launched the largest maritime clean-up in its history to tackle an unprecedented proliferation of marine mucilage in the Sea of ​​Marmara which experts say is an unsightly symptom of a much larger environmental problem. In recent weeks, sea snot has covered much of the coastline around Istanbul in the waterway between the Aegean and Black Seas. Beneath the waves, curtains of mud hang in sheets, the flowers depleting oxygen levels in the ocean, choking aquatic life and threatening the turkey fishing industry. Turkish President vows to save Marmara Sea from ‘sea glanders’ epidemic worrying marine biologists and environmentalists President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to designate the Sea of ​​Marmara as a conservation area this week, vowing to save Istanbul’s shores from the mucilage calamity. We must act without delay, he said, as authorities sent a fleet of surface cleaning boats and an army of workers outfitted with trucks with suction hoses to suck up the worst of the scum on the along the shore. Algae blooms first appeared in Turkish waters in 2007, but this year’s outbreak is the worst on record, experts say. Floating organic matter is secreted by a burgeoning phytoplankton population, whose uncontrolled growth has been fueled by a nutrient-rich cocktail of raw sewage, agricultural runoff and other pollutions, according to an academic committee formed by the Higher Education Council of Turkey. Children swim in the Sea of ​​Marmara covered in sea snot While overfishing, ocean acidification and the impact of invasive species are other interrelated factors, experts believe warmer waters associated with climate change are spurring blooms. The impact of rising sea temperatures due to climate change also plays an important role, President Erdogan said. According to researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences at the Middle East Technical University in Turkey, the temperature of the Sea of ​​Marmara has increased by an average of 2 to 2.5 degrees over the past two decades. Between immediate clean-up efforts and the long-term effects of climate change, Turkey is looking for solutions to improve water treatment and reduce pollution. The story continues A view of the sea, on the shore of Caddebostan, on the Asian side of Istanbul Environmental protection has not kept pace as the population of Istanbul and its surrounding areas has grown massively over the past decades, with around 20 million people now living around the Sea of ​​Marmara. That is about to change, with Environment Minister Murat Kurum pledging to reduce nitrogen levels in the sea by 40%. “We will take all the necessary measures within three years and carry out the projects that will save not only the present but also the future together,” he said, speaking aboard a marine research vessel. During this time, mucilage began to seep into parts of the adjacent Aegean and Black Seas.

