PM Modi addresses the G7 summit and gives the mantra “One Earth, One Health”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a “one land, one health” approach to effectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic around the world during a virtual address at a G7 summit session.

Calling for global unity, leadership and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, Modi underscored the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to rise to the challenge.

The Prime Minister also requested the support of the G7 for a proposal presented to the WTO by India and South Africa for a patent exemption on COVID-related technologies.

“The Prime Minister pledged India’s support for collective efforts to improve global health governance. He asked for the support of the G7 for the proposal presented to the WTO by India and South Africa, for an exemption from TRIPS (Aspects related to trade in intellectual property rights) on COVID-related technologies, “he said. indicated an official release.

“Prime Minister Modi said today’s meeting should send a ‘One Earth, One Health’ message to the whole world,” he said of his speech at the awareness session.

The Group of Seven (G7) includes the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

As chair of the G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit as guest countries.