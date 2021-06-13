explained: How the G7 countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative will benefit India | Latest India News





The world’s seven richest economies, known as the G7, came together on Saturday to craft a plan to counter China’s growing economic weight. They reached consensus and offered developing countries an infrastructure plan that can rival China’s multi-million dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The infrastructure plan is led by US President Joe Biden. The Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative will provide a transparent infrastructure partnership to help cut the $ 40 trillion, the G7 summit leaders hoped. Also read: PM Modi makes a pitch on global health at the G7 An official in the Biden administration said that so far the West has not offered a positive alternative to the Chinese government’s “lack of transparency, poor environmental and labor standards and coercive approach” which had aggravated many countries. What is China’s BRI? China’s Belt and Road Program (BRI), which President Xi Jinping launched in 2013, involves development and investment initiatives that would span from Asia to Europe and beyond. More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure. Critics say Xi’s plan to create a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trade route to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond is a vector for expansion of the Silk Road. Communist China. Beijing says such doubts betray the “imperial hangover” of many Western powers that have humiliated China for centuries. What do the G7 countries offer? The B3W plan discussed by the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy calls for spending hundreds of billions of dollars in collaboration with the private sector while respecting the climate standards and work practices. It is designed to compete with President Xi’s BIS, which has been criticized for creating massive debt and exposing countries to undue influence from Beijing. However, there is no announcement on how exactly the plan works or how much capital it would ultimately allocate. India’s concerns India has raised concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the BRI’s flagship project, as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The massive infrastructure project connects the Chinese province of Xinjiang with the port of Gwadar in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. China defended the CPEC, saying it is an economic project that does not target any third country. India has refused to join the Chinese initiative in the past and has raised its voice against the BRI. Although India has officially not reacted to the latest plan from the G7 countries, this should be good news for New Delhi. Also read: G7 leaders to sign Carbis Bay Declaration to prevent pandemic in 100 days According to a Refinitiv database, as of the middle of last year, more than 2,600 projects costing $ 3.7 trillion were linked to the BRI, although China’s Foreign Ministry said last June that ‘around 20% of the projects had been severely affected by the Covid. -19 pandemic. As part of the G7 plan, the United States will work with the United States Congress to supplement existing development finance and to “collectively catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investments,” the White House said.

