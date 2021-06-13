Revealed: Donald Trump conspirator Mike Lindell starts UK business





Now The Scotsman can reveal that controversial businessman and Republican Party donor Mike Lindell has moved to Britain where he is already facing a backlash amid calls to boycott his products.

The former Las Vegas pig farmer and card counter, who overcame a crack addiction to amass a multi-million pound fortune through his bedding company, has launched an area-based UK subsidiary of the company any industrial.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Better known as “My Pillow” because of his business of the same name, Mr. Lindell’s public profile was largely limited to appearances on commercial TV channels and late-night infomercials on US networks. before the Trump era.

But he has become one of the most vocal and wealthy supporters of the disgraced former US president, contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the failure of Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign and other republican causes.

In recent weeks, Mr Lindell has pushed the debunked theory that Mr Trump would be reinstated in the White House in August, insisting he had a storehouse of evidence that would see the US Supreme Court- United overturn last fall’s election result.

Mr Lindell and his company are being sued by Dominion Voting Systems in a $ 920 million lawsuit, with the company accusing him of damaging its reputation with a viral disinformation campaign that claimed to have rigged the election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Mr. Lindells’ cabinet, in turn, filed a $ 1.1 billion lawsuit against Dominion, accusing it of an illegal campaign to punish and silence its critics.

Mike Lindell speaks during a Covid-19 briefing at the White House last March in front of then-US President Donald Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

To the alarm of scientists, Mr Lindell also made unsubstantiated claims that an extract from a poisonous Mediterranean plant could be used as a Covid-19 treatment, describing it as the miracle of all time.

Read more

Read more

Lawsuit Seeks Judicial Review of Donald Trump’s Unexplained Wealth Order

In the midst of such activity, Mr Lindell expanded his My Pillow company to the UK, starting a factory in the city of Coventry in the West Midlands.

According to its most recent accounts, it employs an average of only three employees per month, based in an industrial park housing a building materials dealer, a plumbing installation company and a branch of economy fashion retailer Matalan.

The low-key launch has intensified in recent times, with My Pillow buying ad space on commercial radio stations and full page ads in Scottish newspapers. Mr Lindell also filmed a promotional video showcasing his product to UK customers.

He explains in it: Here in the US I’ve sold almost 15 million My Pillows now, and I said, you know what, I want to bring it to the world, I’m going to bring it straight to the UK- United.

Can’t wait to go there for you guys i haven’t even seen my factory but it’s gonna be amazing when i finally get the chance to go.

An online petition has already been set up calling on consumers to boycott Mr Lindells’ business.

He describes him as totally unfit to run a business in the UK and urges people to contact the media to demand that they refuse to run ads for My Pillow.

Mr. Lindells’ company is under similar pressure in the United States. Following his election fraud allegations, which saw him banned from Twitter, many retailers have stopped stocking My Pillow products in recent months, citing declining sales. Mr Lindell claimed the protests against his company were carried out by robots and trolls.

Data on file with the U.S. Federal Election Commission shows Mr. Lindell has donated more than half a million dollars to Republican causes in recent years, including slices of money donated to the failed re-election campaign of Mr. Trump.

There is no evidence that Mr Lindell, or his company, got involved in UK politics, but the formation of the limited company would allow him to make political donations in the future if his directors so wished, according to Steve. Goodrich, head of research. and investigations at Transparency International.

As long as the company operates in and is incorporated in the UK, it would be permitted under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 to make a donation to a political party, to one of its members or to any other political organization covered by these rules, Goodrich said.

The Scotsman asked My Pillow why he chose the UK market for expansion and whether Mr Lindell intended to emulate his track record of making large political donations in the US. The company did not respond.

The UK company’s latest accounts do not detail its most recent profit or loss, but show it has net liabilities of nearly 378,000.

Companies House records show that while 160,000 shares of UK subsidiaries are owned by its US parent company, My Pillow Inc, some 40,000 are held by Andy Wincel, who is also listed as a director of the company.

Mr. Wincel, a United States national, is also a director and director of Robert F Kennedy Human Rights UK, a charity established to raise awareness and promote public support for human rights in memory of the late United States Senator. Its patrons include Ruth Davidson, the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Robert F Kennedy Human Rights UK did not respond to inquiries.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos