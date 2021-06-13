Haleem calls on opposition to stop dirty politics on balanced, pro-people budget





KARACHI – Pakistani Vice President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday called on opponents to stop playing dirty politics on a budget balanced, favorable to population and growth.

Speaking to media representatives at a press conference flanked by other PTI MPAs at the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he said that after a long time citizens breathed a sigh of relief. because of the balanced and pro-people budget presented by the federal government.

He claimed that only those who only believed in the dirty politics of confrontation and oppression objected to the financial documents.

“Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his economic team have brought great relief to farming communities, owners of small industrial units, unemployed youth, wage earners, retirees and people from all walks of life in given situations” , did he declare.

The whole world was facing the worst economic crisis due to COVID-19 and under these circumstances this budget is proof of the pro-people policies of the government of the day, he noted.

“We are all happy to have such a budget, as are the people of the country and we are all grateful to our captain,” he added and called on opponents to stop playing dirty politics on the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his team. to get the country out of the crisis.

He said that by allocating 260 billion rupees to the people of the country under the Ehsas Kifalat program and the big package to unemployed youth, who can now get interest-free loans of up to 0.5 million rupees for commercial activities, were measures to bring the country on the path of prosperity and progress.

Adil observed that the 14 percent increase in exports and the drastic decrease in the current account deficit were among the few other big marks of the PTI government.

“The third budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 to the tune of 8.5 trillion rupees, setting an economic growth rate target of 4.8%,” he added and said the budget could be qualified It was a winning leap because it promised growth for business and industry and betterment for the poor, with development spending increasing by more than 40 percent to 2.135 trillion rupees.

“The budget promises inclusive and sustainable economic growth by prioritizing pro-poor initiatives and the social safety net through the vertical and horizontal expansion of the Ehsaas program; Reducing inflation and controlling and monitoring prices; Increase in development spending for more job creation, ”he said.

He added: “PM initiatives including Kamyab Jawan and Kissan programs; Mitigation of the impact of COVID-19 and continuation of the recovery plan; circular debt financing and electricity subsidies; Mobilizing revenue without new taxes ”were also the major initiatives of the government.

He said that supporting the housing sector and construction industry through the Naya Pakistan Housing Program and SME Support Programs, facilitating expatriate remittances and savings through the digital account Roshan, Pakistan Remittances Initiatives and other programs spoke volumes about the leadership of the PTI government.

Sheikh thanked Prime Minister Khan and said he won people’s hearts by giving them relief. “Pakistan has been put on the right track,” he noted.

