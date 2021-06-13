G-7 leaders promise not to repeat themselves in the event of a pandemic | Voice of America

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND – G-7 leaders are set to sign the Carbis Bay Declaration, described as a landmark statement setting out a series of concrete commitments to prevent any repeat of the human and economic devastation caused by the coronavirus.

The statement, named after the location of the G-7 summit in the seaside town of Cornwall, England, recognizes the need to address the roots of the coronavirus pandemic globally. The goal is to reduce the time needed to respond to a pandemic, including developing vaccines, to less than 100 days.

The leaders of Britain, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, a group of the richest democracies in the world known as the Group of Seven , were joined in their discussions on global health by leaders from South Korea, South Africa and Australia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined virtually. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders of other international organizations were also present.

The leaders received recommendationsfrom the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership, a group of international experts created by England earlier this year.



Recommendations include accelerating the development and licensing of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease within 100 days; a commitment to strengthen global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity; and support for reform and strengthening of the World Health Organization.

Some observers responded with skepticism.

Often the problem with the G-7 is that they have announced a lot of big statements. And if you look at a year later, how many have they filled up? said Dan Hamilton, director of the Global Europe Program at the Wilson Center, a global policy research group in Washington.

Earlier in the week, summit host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the G-7 will announce a plan to donate one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to low and middle-income countries, including 100 million doses from Great Britain.



Johnsons’ announcement on Thursday came after US President Joe Biden said earlier today that his administration was donating 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, half of the G-7’s vaccine supply.

The announcement was welcomed by developing countries, but some activists said it was not enough.

“If the best G-7 leaders can handle is to donate a billion doses of vaccine, then this summit will have been a failure,” said Anna Marriott, Oxfam GB health policy adviser, adding that the world would need 11 billion doses to end the pandemic. .

Surrender of vaccine patent

The recommendation report, presented by British physician Sir Patrick Vallance and Melinda French Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, does not mention the waiver of intellectual property rights to vaccines. Bill Gates, founder of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, one of the co-sponsors of the COVAX initiative, the United Nations mechanism to improve access to vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, does not support not a patent exemption.

Many human rights organizations, including the ONE campaign and Doctors Without Borders, have called on G-7 leaders to support an intellectual property waiver behind vaccines, diagnostics and therapies, the proposal TRIPS waiver from South Africa and India to the World Trade Organization.

On Friday, Guterres reiterated his support for the lifting of patents, saying: “It is evident that we need to share knowledge and share all aspects necessary to enable vaccine production to be doubled.



French President Emmanuel Macron visits a G-7 summit working session in Cornwall, England on June 12, 2021.

In May, the United States announced that it supported an intellectual property (IP) waiver. At the G-7 summit, French President Emanuel Macron said he also supported the proposal.

The European Union, however, is pushing for a different approach: compulsory licensing to increase vaccine production.

To give up intellectual property on vaccine technology, all WTO members must agree on a long and difficult process with bleak prospects for the moment.