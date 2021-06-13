Opponents of one-party regime are Hong Kong’s real enemies, according to Beijing, East Asia News & Top Stories

BEIJING People calling for an end to one-party dictatorship are “Hong Kong’s real enemies,” Beijing Liaison Office director Luo Huining said at a city forum to mark the 100th anniversary. anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Those who attempt to use Hong Kong as a geopolitical pawn, as a tool to contain China, are destroying the foundations of “one country, two systems” and are the real enemies of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, a Mr. Luo said yesterday.

“Without a series of major decisions from the central government to redress the situation, it is difficult to imagine how Hong Kong could have gone from chaos to governance,” he said at the forum.

While the event was intended to commemorate the founding of the ruling party in Beijing, it also served to celebrate the government’s blows against the pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong.

China has taken a dizzying series of steps to curb dissent in the former British colony, imprisoning leading activists and demanding that future political candidates be “patriots” respectful of the Communist Party.

Yesterday’s event at the Wan Chai Convention & Exhibition Center was hosted by a growing array of Chinese agencies overseeing the city. Among the attendees were Executive Director Carrie Lam and her predecessor, Mr. Leung Chun-ying.

China is holding events ahead of the party’s centenary next month, an opportunity President Xi Jinping uses to highlight his own success in strengthening Beijing’s control over the city, which was returned to China in 1997.

Xi’s government has decided to rewrite the rules of political engagement in Hong Kong following the historic and sometimes violent protests of 2019.

Yesterday’s event coincided with new calls for a protest to mark the second anniversary of a violent clash between protesters and police outside the Hong Kong Legislative Council.

The 2019 rally, which police dispersed with tear gas after protesters attempted to gain access to the compound, marked a turning point in more physical tactics on both sides.

Several activists have posted calls to protest on social media, urging people to gather in the shopping districts of Causeway Bay and Mong Kok.

Police were planning to deploy more than 2,000 officers to the city, the South China Morning Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

An activist group, Student Politicism, said its host, Mr. Wong Yat-chin, was arrested for the second Friday in a row.

He was arrested by officers near his home on suspicion of “facilitating an unauthorized gathering,” RTHK said.

Separately, Hong Kong bankers and lawyers will be able to search the city’s corporate register for proposed exemptions from plans to tighten public access to the database, Financial Services Secretary Christopher Hui said.

Business and governance experts have criticized a government plan presented this year to restrict access to personal information of business leaders, saying it would reduce transparency in the city’s corporate sector.

Negotiators working during the due diligence phase of corporate transactions regularly consult the database to search and verify the history and identity of officers and directors.

Mr Hui told an RTHK radio broadcast yesterday that lawyers, bankers and accountants can now go to the company registry to access documents for business purposes.

“But the premise is that they really need to do the proper checking and work, because we need to strike a balance and protect privacy,” Hui said on the RTHK website.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS