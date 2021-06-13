Caitlyn Jenner criticizes Jimmy Kimmel for calling her ‘Trump in a wig’





Republican candidate for governor of California Caitlyn Jenner hits back at late-night host Jimmy KimmelJames (Jimmy) Christian KimmelCaitlyn Jenner slams Jimmy Kimmel for calling her “Trump in a wig” Stephen Colbert brings back his show Fox News late-night show “Gutfeld!” is closing in on the top of the PLUS odds race after he calls her “Trump in a wig.”

Kimmel compared Jenner to the former president on his Thursday night show while mocking his interview earlier today on ABC’s “The View”.

“Are we sure it’s not Donald Trump Donald Trump Ex-DOJ official Rosenstein says he was unaware of a subpoena targeting Democrats: A report from Biden’s ex-adviser says Birx told her she hoped the election would go ‘in a certain way’ Cheney tears up the Arizona election audit: “This is an effort to subvert democracy” MORE in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? ” Kimmel asked, as a side-to-side of the two played in which they were shown doing similar facial expressions. “The resemblance is disturbing.”

Kimmel then called the rest of Jenner’s interview “nonsense,” saying the reality star was only in the race for the governor’s attention and dubbed her “Caitlyn Jenner Car-crash-ian “.

“Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she has as the Governor of California,” he said.

Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist turned reality TV star and transgender activist, slammed Kimmel for his comments in a series of tweets on Friday, accusing the host of being insensitive to the LGBT community.

“Last night @JimmyKimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig,” she wrote. “He obviously thinks trans women are just men with wigs on. Where is the outrage on the left of the LGBT community?”

She also looked at “culture cancellation” and “awakening culture,” which she pledged to target if she is elected governor, writing: “Being awake must be optional if you are a Democrat ”.

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump in a wig. He obviously believes trans women are just men with wigs. Where is the outrage on the left or the LGBT community? Being awake should be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w

Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Jenner then called out Kimmel in subsequent tweets, including one where she criticized him for wearing blackface during a Comedy Central sketch years ago.

Kimmel took a hiatus last summer to host his show amid the controversy over the resurfacing sketch. Kimmel then apologized for his impressions of black celebrities.

Speaking of @jimmykimmel, he also received a pass from WOKE for his use of black face and racist actions. Hypocritical. pic.twitter.com/C7Ecke95kG

Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

The latest comments from the late-night host came after Jenner compared herself to Trump during her interview on “The View” this week.

“He was a disruptor when he was president,” Jenner said on the ABC show. “I want to do the same.”







