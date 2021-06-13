Extortion in Tanjung Priok, ALFI highlights government management

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian Association of Logistics and Freight Forwarders (ALFI) hopes that the government will control the illegal taking (extortion) that agents make of truck drivers at Tanjung Priok port, as President Joko Widodo has also called for it on several occasions.

Indonesian Logistics and Freight Forwarders Association (ALFI) DPP chairman Yukki Nugrahawan Hanafi said the extortion is not just happening in the port environment where the perpetrators have now been arrested. Indeed, outside the port of Priok, extortion is also endemic, practiced by thugs when logistics trucks are on the road while carrying out goods distribution activities.

“This must be a concern for all of us. We must be able to agree that the treatment and eradication of extortion and brutality must be a well-coordinated activity and involving all stakeholders. Otherwise, the problem will never be solved. . has been recalled by the president? “he said on Sunday (13/6/2021)

ALFI noted that this issue of extortion and brutality is not the first time the head of state has ordered to deal with it. In 2016, the president also did the same. Then in 2018, there were also drivers who walked from Central Java to Jakarta to meet the president as they were often victims of thugs and extortion.

Therefore, Yukki hopes that the treatment of extortion or brutality can be carried out in a more consistent manner. Not only in Jakarta, the treatment of extortion should also be generally accepted in all regions of Indonesia.

Yukki said that in order to prevent the extortion from being repeated at ports and container depots outside of ports, there must be standard operating procedures (SOPs) and strict supervision. The SOP, he continued, must be constantly monitored.

According to him, in the port there are prominent regulators such as KSOP and the Port Authority and the management of the terminal itself. During this time, those outside the port must be checked by the body which issued the permit and jointly with the management of the company.

As for the acts of violence that often occur on the highway to and from the port, Yukki hopes that strict measures will be taken continuously.

He also explained that acts of violence or extortion are also often encountered on the way to and from ports, airports, factories, warehouses and final destinations. The risk of losing goods is also high, especially for high-value, easy-to-sell items such as lubricating oil, milk or cigarettes.

“So the car was hijacked, or when the driver was asleep, the goods were suddenly taken away. This is something we all need to pay attention to,” he said.

Yukki who is also the curator of PT Dewata Freightinternational Tbk. (DEAL) also wants an improvement in the transport system or access to distribution to and from Priok, which has often been plagued by traffic jams, which in turn can lead to thugs on the streets.

As is known, the police eradicated the extortion at the container depot outside the port and in the container terminal area of ​​the Tanjung Priok port which involved unscrupulous or subcontracted employees at the international container terminal. of Jakarta (JICT).

The arrest follows a complaint filed by the truck driver to President Joko Widodo on Thursday (6/10/2021), which President Jokowi then called on the national police chief to act on.

It didn’t take long for the police to immediately arrest unscrupulous employees at the container depot and container terminal who were found to have extorted the truck drivers.

