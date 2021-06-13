Analysis: Trump gone, NATO goes to war on climate threat





If the U.S. military were a nation state, it would be the world’s 47th emitter of global warming greenhouse gases, according to a 2019 study.

Although the UK universities of Lancaster and Durham only considered emissions from fuel consumption in their study, they highlighted the enormous impact armed forces around the world have on the planet’s climate. .

Faced with a battle against global warming, NATO has for the first time made it a central axis of planning and strategy.

Western military alliance leaders are expected to agree on a climate action plan on Monday to make their armed forces carbon neutral by 2050 and adapt to threats posed by global warming.

NATO diplomats say efforts to focus on climate change were hampered during the US presidency of Donald Trump. He called climate change a “hoax” and pulled the United States out of the Paris International Agreement to fight climate change.

Trump also expressed a lack of confidence in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and in 2018 threatened to withdraw the United States from the alliance formed in 1949 to contain a Soviet military threat.

Now, with US President Joe Biden prioritizing climate action, diplomats have said NATO is in a position to act on concerns that climate change poses a threat to both transatlantic security and for Alliance staff.

“This is a defining challenge of our time, and we must be an organization leading it,” a senior European NATO diplomat told Reuters.

POLLUTORS

Military members of NATO member states have long known that climate change will have huge security implications, including increased migration, flooding at NATO coastal bases and a greater Russian presence in the world. ‘Arctic with melting sea ice.

But, to reduce their own global warming emissions from the use of fossil fuels, member states need reform at the center of the alliance because NATO sets fuel standards across the organization.

By committing to phase out its net CO2 emissions by 2050, NATO’s action plan would align the organization on the way forward to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 F).

Achieving that target will mean reducing military emissions that are often exempt from countries’ carbon emissions targets – no small feat for the US Department of Defense, the world’s largest consumer of oil, according to a report. 2019 study by Neta Crawford at Boston University.

While experts say EU countries underreport emissions from national armed forces, a study commissioned by the European Parliament calculated in February that the carbon footprint of EU military spending in 2019 was about 24.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, roughly the same as CO2 emissions. released by about 14 million cars.

A German defense expert, who declined to give his name, said a main battle tank such as the German Leopard 2 consumes 400 liters (106 gallons) of diesel on the ground to cover just 100 km (62 miles) ). The average U.S. fuel consumption of a light civilian vehicle was 9.4 liters per 100 km in 2018, according to a 2020 report from the International Energy Agency.

Tank wars are also likely to be more difficult with global warming. During a NATO exercise in Poland in 2019, temperatures in German Ozelot tanks exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, and soldiers could only spend a few hours inside at a time, a military source said. .

Some NATO allies are working to reduce electricity consumption or integrate climate prediction models into military missions. Germany has its first carbon neutral barracks, producing energy almost entirely from geothermal energy and solar panels. The Dutch military can use solar panels instead of diesel generators during operations.

“CRISIS MULTIPLIER”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have called climate change a “crisis multiplier”.

The military also expects more operations in climate-vulnerable regions, as troops are called upon to help combat climate-related natural disasters. This crisis management is one of NATO’s fundamental tasks, due to its ability to rapidly provide food, logistical and medical support.

In 2018, eight of the 10 countries hosting the largest number of personnel involved in multilateral peace operations were in areas highly exposed to climate change, according to a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The Allies are also testing more equipment to operate in extreme cold. The sustainability of assets on the battlefield has always been a priority, European defense sources told Reuters.

Stoltenberg, a former UN special envoy on climate change, began pushing for a NATO climate deal after Biden replaced Trump, diplomats said. Allies have yet to decide how much climate-related investments to jointly fund within NATO.

“The security policy community now sees more clearly that climate change is a driver of conflict,” said Jamie Shea, a former senior NATO official currently at the Friends of Europe think tank in Brussels.

Since military assets take decades to develop and have a longer lifespan than civilian vehicles, one of NATO’s greatest medium-term contributions, experts say, will be the increased use of synthetic fuels instead of fossil fuels.

Produced from water, CO2 and renewable energies, synthetic fuels do not produce sulfur or nitrogen pollution and always have a high energy density. NATO’s standard fuel to power planes or ships is kerosene, one of the most polluting fuels.

The German army, the Bundeswehr, could start adding synthetic fuel to traditional fuel in several years.

Electric tanks, however, are not an option.

“It will prove difficult to install charging stations on the battlefield in time before the start of the fighting,” said a German defense source who wished to remain anonymous.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

