10% pay rise a joke with people, says Ahsan





LAHORE – Considering the 10% increase in government employee salaries to be a joke with people, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal called for an increase of at minus 20 to 25%.

Addressing a press conference at the Model City’s PML-N Secretariat on Saturday, he accused the government of withholding key budget points and planning by giving mini-budget after mini-budget. The former interior minister predicts that the government will increase the prices of electricity and petroleum products. He said the opposition would give a detailed response to the government’s claims in the budget on Monday.

He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of giving NRO to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadav. “For the first time, a law had been passed with the name of an Indian spy. PML-N condemns this unacceptable law which was passed ignoring opposition protests. It’s a black mark on the face of Parliament, “he said, wondering if that was Parliament’s job. The PML-N used to pass laws after building consensus, did he declare.

But, the government first bulldozed the ordinance, then the rules and regulations and passed the laws, he said. He said no attempt has been made to reach consensus on the PML-N’s proposals, which means the PTI wants to steal the next election by voting electronically.

He said that Imran Niazi knew that the people were burying the incompetent PTI in the upcoming elections, which is why he is looking for a back door in the corridors of power by deceiving the Pakistani people.

This, he said, will set a precedent for every future government to do everything possible to close the door to free and fair elections.

The government has already made the upcoming elections controversial, he said. He said the e-voting and out-of-country voting pilot project was canceled because it lacked confidentiality and the machines could be tampered with.

Ahsan Iqbal accused the government of demarcating constituencies on the basis of voter registration rather than population. Voter registration is low in remote areas, which is why they exclude them from the electoral process, he said. This, he said, will benefit both urban and developed areas.

“What does Fawad Chaudhry know about the voting machine, I’m an engineer, I know more about technology. If electronic voting was a solution, countries like the United States and the United Kingdom would have adopted it.

The opposition is not against voting abroad but we say that those who live in France are aware of the problems of the backward areas ”, he declared, adding that these are sensitive questions, which require a consultation with the electoral commission and the opposition.

The PTI has lost eight elections and they know now the funeral is going to take place, which is why they are looking for the back door, he said.

He warned that if there was an attempt to steal the next election, the people would keep their vote.

He said the PML-N will work with all opposition parties to find a common strategy to thwart this attempt to steal the elections.

Speaking of the railways, he said PML-N had approved the ML One project but had not launched for three years.

“This government has given the railways far fewer resources than PML-N. We have the biggest development and defense budget of our time. Until yesterday they taunted us with Kalbhushan, but today let’s see who is and was the protector of Pakistan.

All of our options are constitutional and democratic, we will not take any anti-democratic approach. PDM is launching a public campaign again from July 4, ”he said.

Ahsan said Imran Khan could dissolve the Assemblies himself and hold elections. The PML-N is fully prepared for the electoral process which has been assessed from eight by-elections, he said.

