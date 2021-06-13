PDIP says Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology has a heavy job, Nadiem needs deputy minister





Merdeka.com – Politician PDIP Hendrawan Supratikno felt that the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology should have a deputy minister. One of the reasons is that the scope of the tasks that Nadiem Makarim has to perform as minister is very heavy. Not to mention that President Joko Widodo assigned a post of Deputy Minister to the Ministry of Education and Culture in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 82 of 2019 concerning the Ministry of Education and Culture. Deputy Ministers are responsible for assisting the Minister in coordinating the delivery of strategic policies between organizational units in middle or senior management positions or in level I or within the ministry. “If you look at the scale of the task, it is indeed very heavy. In the past, many evaluations have been carried out, it was indeed one of the departments that needed representatives, especially after the arrival of research and technology. But of course, everything is the prerogative of the president, “said Hendrawan when contacted on Sunday (13/6). He revealed that there must be objective parameters to be evaluated, so that the considerations taken are not subjective. So that later on the duties and functions of the Deputy Minister may be optimal to assist the performance of the Minister. “This is called task analysis and workload analysis. The initial assessment was like this. But indeed, the reflection must be deepened, including the costs of the new structure and the governance must be calculated carefully “, he concluded. Previously, education observer for the Indonesian Platform for Teacher Networks (Pijar Guru), Doni Koesoema said that Nadiem’s ​​duties increased after research and technology entered his ministry. “I think Nadiem needs a deputy minister because his functions are too numerous and too broad,” Doni said. According to him, the deputy minister could be a counterweight to the power which is currently entirely in the hands of Nadiem. In particular, by directing Kemendikbudristek. The deputy minister can be Nadiem’s ​​partner and supervisor in the development of educational policies. “Because if there is no partner who has a critical function, it can harm future education if there is an error in the decision-making,” he said. Indonesian State University Chancellor’s Council (MRPTNI) chairman Jamal Wiwoho made a similar voice before Nadiem was sworn in as Mendikbudristek. Jamal felt that with the presence of the deputy minister, Nadiem’s ​​job would be lighter. Nadiem can also share the focus when making a policy. “Being able to share experiences, share self-criticism, share criticism, discuss with each other, the results of the discussion are taken and then disseminated as a policy, that will be better,” said Jamal, who is also the rector of Sebelas Maret . University (UNS) some time ago. Nadiem is responsible for leading the Ministry of Education and Culture. This ministry was formed after President Joko Widodo decided to merge the Ministry of Research and Technology into the Ministry of Education and Culture. At the same time, the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), which was previously attached to the Ministry of Research and Technology, officially became an autonomous body. [fik]







