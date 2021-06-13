Politics
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to meet PM Modi next week
NEET 2021 review: Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MP Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told ANI news agency on Sunday. The health minister said Stalin would ask the prime minister to deliver more doses of the vaccine to Tamil Nadu, which is among the five worst-affected states in the country.
Read also | NEET 2021: AIADMK writes again to PM and requests exemption for Tamil Nadu
Some of the issues Stalin is expected to discuss with Prime Minister Modi include NEET exams, GST dues, and Covid vaccines. On Saturday, Stalin said he had requested a meeting with the prime minister on June 17 to discuss major state issues. He said the prime minister’s office tentatively nodded, but the actual time would be announced later.
Read also | NEET 2021: Madras HC to study the impact of medical admission on Tamil Nadu students
Today, Tamil Nadu’s health minister confirmed that Stalin will meet with Prime Minister Modi next week. The confirmation comes just a day after the PTI news agency reported that Stalin wrote a letter regarding meeting with Prime Minister Modi to discuss, among other things, GST contributions, allocation of various programs of development and NEETs.
The Chief Minister asked the Center to cancel all entrance exams, including NEET. AIADMK, the state’s main opposition party, also supported Stalin in his demand to cancel the exams.
Last week, Stalin urged Prime Minister Modi to cancel all entrance exams and allow the state to fill professional seats on the basis of Grade 12 grades alone.
Stalin wrote to Modi after canceling class 12 exams in the state. He informed the Prime Minister that a committee would decide on the grade criteria for students in class 12. He said that admissions to vocational, artistic and science courses in Tamil Nadu will be made on the basis of these grades which will be awarded. to students.
Given the pandemic situation, Stalin said, holding national-level entrance exams for any vocational course would be extremely damaging to the health and well-being of students. “So I urge you to cancel the holding of all national level entrance exams like NEET,” he said.
