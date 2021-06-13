Trump asks China to ‘pay repairs’ for COVID, says $ 10,000 billion is not enough





Former President Donald Trump demanded that China “pay reparations” for the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that even $ 10 trillion would not be enough to cover the damage.

Trump made the remarks at a rally in Wisconsin hosted by conspiracy theorist, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of the former president. His remarks came as China continues to face growing international scrutiny over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with US intelligence investigating whether the novel coronavirus has leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, where the epidemic first appeared at the end of 2019.

“China and the Chinese virus – they have to pay for reparations. We have been so seriously injured in terms of death, human life,” Trump said in a video message broadcast live at Lindell’s MAGA Frank Free Speech rally at the River’s Edge Apple River Concert Hall in New Richmond.

“And in monetary terms, at a level that they have to pay us,” the former president continued. “And frankly, if they paid us $ 10 trillion, that wouldn’t cover it. But they really have to pay the world because it started in the world – the whole world was not only disrupted, but it almost went. been destroyed. “

Former President Donald Trump demanded that China pay reparations for the COVID-19 pandemic in remarks on Saturday. In this photo, Trump addresses the NCGOP state convention on June 5 in Greenville, North Carolina. Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

Newsweek contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC for comment on Trump’s remarks, but did not immediately receive a response.

Late last month, President Joe Biden ordered intelligence services to conduct a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19, including whether the coronavirus may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“To date, the US intelligence community has ‘gathered around two likely scenarios’ but has not come to a definitive conclusion on this issue,” said the president.

“I have now asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,” Biden said. “As part of this report, I have requested additional areas of investigation that may be needed, including specific questions for China.”

China has fended off criticism from the United States since the early days of the pandemic. Some Chinese officials have even promoted conspiracy theories, claiming the virus may have originated in the United States and not Wuhan. The Chinese government responded with frustration after Biden announced the investigation in late May.

“Political forces have been obsessed with political manipulation and the blame game” since the start of the epidemic, the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC said in a statement last month. The politicization of origin tracing “will seriously hamper international cooperation on the pandemic,” he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also accused Biden and the United States of “fueling confrontation and sowing division” by continuing the investigation into the origins.

