About shopping Rp. 1700 T, Prabowo admits Jokowi disagrees!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto revealed that the Defense and Security Equipment Needs Plan (Alpalhankam) worth 1,769 billion rupees was not approved by President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi). Indeed, the draft presidential regulation (Perpres) concerning the satisfaction of the needs of defense and security agents for 2020-2024 is still under preparation. Prabowo explained that the issue of national defense is a very confidential matter, in order to avoid the interests of other countries, which do not like Indonesia. “It is human nature, that humans will always grab resources, grab wealth for to survive, live. Nations, tribes, groups and finally the nation wants to take hold. This defense issue is a very sensitive issue, ”Prabowo explained when Deddy Corbuzier asked him why he did not tell the public about the defense equipment spending which has reached 1.7 trillion rupees. , quoted on Deddy Corbuzier’s Youtube channel, Sunday (13/6/2021). “I am actually reluctant to speak, but we live in a democracy, people want to know their condition, their future, their security. People have a right to know. The dilemma, on the other hand, must be secret and of one on the other hand, people want to know, ”Prabowo continued. According to Prabowo, the budget of 1,769 billion rupees is the Defense Ministry’s project for a period of 25 years, in accordance with President Jokowi’s instructions. So far, Jokowi and other ministers have disagreed on this point. “The Rp 1700 billion has not been approved, it is still being drawn up. It is not an easy state, in a state there is a process, there is a system, there is a procedure governance. […] The president will certainly ask for advice, how about the finance minister (Sri Mulyani Indrawati), how about Bappenas, other ministers will ask later. So it was not approved, “he said. Prabowo stressed that spending on defense equipment was not aimed at invading other countries. “We don’t intend to invade anyone. Indonesia has no intention of invading outside. That’s what I’m emphasizing everywhere, and it’s appreciated by our neighbours. […] We defend ourselves in the event of an attack. Keep your independence if you want to be colonized again. But, we don’t want to colonize and attack, ”Prabowo explained. “We have a powerful weapon, this weapon is the resistance of the people. Our weapon is the universal people’s war. So in fact, the defense of Indonesia is the defense of all the Indonesian people. So that’s what they are doing. count, “Prabowo continued. As is known, the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto plans to rejuvenate the main equipment of the weapons system (alutsista). The plan emerged after the draft presidential regulation on the Alpalhankam (tools for defense and security equipment) was made public. In the presidential decree, which is still under discussion, it is expected that Indonesia will purchase military equipment worth 1,769 billion rupees. It is said that the supply comes from the financing of the external debt. In the draft presidential regulations, it is written that the budget for the purchase of defense equipment for the period 2020-2024 is 124,995,000,000 USD or the equivalent of 1.7 quadrillion rupees. In the document, it is explained that the execution will use an overseas loan system with a payment range of up to 2044. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



