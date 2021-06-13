Politics
LIVE: Odisha registers 4,469 new cases of Covid-19, 45 additional deaths
- The total number of infections in India rose to 29,439,989 and the total number of deaths to 370,384 respectively.
India reported 80,834 new Covid-19 cases and 3,303 deaths in the past 24 hours on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry’s dashboard at 8 a.m. The total number of infections in the country rose to 29,439,989 and the total number of deaths to 370,384 respectively. Active cases of Covid-19 in the country have fallen to 10,26,159.
The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States has approached 600,000, even as cases and deaths slowed.
The Australian state of Victoria plans to announce further easing of Covid-19 restrictions this week, Acting Prime Minister James Merlino said on Sunday, as the state reported a new locally acquired infection for the second day in a row .
The origin of the new coronavirus which wreaked havoc around the world has remained a mystery even after a year and a half, the first case of infection was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 2:13 PM
Odisha registers 4,469 new cases of Covid-19, 45 additional deaths
Odisha reported 4,469 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 8,51,782, a health ministry official said.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 2:03 PM
AstraZeneca shooting also set to be halted for more than 60 years: EMA official
Countries should also avoid giving the Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 60, the head of the European medicines regulator’s Covid-19 working group said on Sunday, amid fears over rare blood clotting and as more vaccines become available.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 1:27 PM
DMRC conducts awareness campaign on the benefits of vaccination on construction sites
In a unique initiative, the Delhi Metro is organizing an awareness campaign on the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19 at DMRC construction sites in the National Capital Region (RCN).
Sun Jun 13, 2021 12:10 PM
Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% of the number of seats: Arvind Kejriwal
Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% of their capacity. We will observe this for a week, if cases increase tighter restrictions will be imposed, otherwise it will continue: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 12:06 PM
Religious places are allowed to open: Arvind Kejriwal
Religious places are allowed to open but visitors are not allowed, says Arvind Kejriwal.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 12:05 PM
Markets, shopping centers and restaurants can open from tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Arvind Kejriwal
Markets, shopping centers and restaurants can open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow, explains Arvind Kejriwal.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 12:03 PM
No social and political sporting gatherings will be allowed: Arvind Kejriwal
No social and political sporting gathering will be authorized. Amusement parks and banquet halls will also be closed, says Arvind Kejriwal.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 12:02 PM
All activities, except a few, will be allowed from tomorrow after 5 a.m.: Arvind Kejriwal
Sun Jun 13, 2021 12:01 PM
Pondicherry records 402 cases of Covid-19, seven deaths
There was a slight drop in Covid-19 cases in Pondicherry on Sunday, with the Union territory recording 402 cases and seven deaths, bringing the number of cases to 1,12,528 and the toll to 1,684.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 12:00 PM
Covid-19: Schools and colleges will remain closed until June 30 in Bangladesh
The government of Bangladesh has extended the closure of all schools and colleges until June 30, due to an increase in coronavirus cases, according to a media report.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 11:40 AM
Taiwan reports 174 new national cases of Covid-19
Taiwan reported 174 new domestic Covid-19 infections on Sunday, up from 250 the day before.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 10:59 AM
Andaman and Nicobar Islands report 10 new cases of Covid-19, 1 more death
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Covid-19 tally rose to 7,243 as another 10 people tested positive for the virus, while a new death brought the number of coronavirus deaths in Union territory at 126, a health official said on Sunday.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 10:47 AM
Ladakh records 38 new cases of Covid-19
Ladakh recorded 38 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 19,544, while active cases in the region fell to 746 after 88 more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Sunday.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 10:26 AM
Arunachal reports 298 new cases of Covid-19, 5 more deaths
Arunachal Pradesh reported 298 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 31,148, a health ministry official said.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 10:10 AM
19 00 312 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
37 81 32 474 samples tested for Covid-19, until June 12, 2021. Among them, 19,00,312 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Sun Jun 13, 2021 9:51 AM
Mizoram Reports 346 New Covid Cases, Count Over 15,000
Mizoram’s Covid-19 count crossed the 15,000 mark on Sunday as an additional 346 people tested positive for the infection, an official said.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 9:49 AM
MP Stalin to meet Prime Minister Modi this week, calls for more Covid vaccines
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday that Chief Minister MK Stalin would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week and ask for more Covid vaccines.
Sun Jun 13, 2021 9:47 AM
With 80,834 new cases of Covid-19, India reported its lowest daily case in the past 71 days
With 80,834 new cases of Covid-19, India reported its lowest daily case in the past 71 days. The daily positivity rate is 4.25%, or less than 10% for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate increases to 95.26%, in the last 24 hours, 1,32,062 recoveries have been recorded: Union Ministry of Health.
