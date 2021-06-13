The Rebuilding a Better World initiative

Summits often feature big statements and unnecessary thrift stores. In Cornwall, the leaders of the G7 countries were trying to position and promote their relevance as the vanguard of common sense and democratic values. They, the message said, remained relevant, precious and essential to the order of the earth, despite the challenges posed by the autocrats.

Never let contradiction hinder such a united front. Babbling on liberal democratic values ​​matters little when it comes to crisp realpolitik. The UK and US continue to supply armaments to their favorite theocracy, Saudi Arabia, even if they challenge Russian and Chinese actions that they deem aggressive, cruel or authoritarian. Germany’s position on relations with Russia remains distinct within the group, in particular on the issue of energy policy and the Nord Stream 2 gas project. The G7 does not necessarily share the same attitude towards China either. , each having had their own approach to Beijing’s actions in recent years.

China Syndrome produced a united form of response at the top. So welcome to the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative. This will result in, according to to a White House fact sheet, a transparent, high-quality, values-driven infrastructure partnership led by leading democracies to help reduce infrastructure needs of more than $ 40 trillion in the developing world, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will also involve the G7 and other like-minded partners, coordinating and mobilizing private sector capital in four focus areas: climate, health and health security, digital technology, and gender equity and equality with investments. catalysts for our respective development finance institutions. .

A senior official in the Biden administration Told Reuters that it’s not just about facing or facing China. But so far we have not come up with a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and the way we do business.

As of 2013, President Xi Jinpings was worth several billion dollars Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) denied the observers’ sphere of influence. As the developed world entered a sort of investment coma after the Great Recession of 2007-9, especially in developing economies, China pulled out its portfolio. The conditions attached to the investment would be few; questions about human rights, freedoms and corporate transparency would not be obstacles. While this was happening, high-income states went into gossip mode while keeping their purses closed, formulate principles for investments in quality infrastructure.

The BRI infrastructure program, presently present 2,600 projects, is China’s geopolitical bridge to developing countries, connecting Beijing through an assortment of road, sea and rail projects. These include the $ 100 billion China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and the $ 62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Over time, the initiative has shifted to 5G technologies and fiber optic networks.

The BRI initiative is also a way to challenge countries that have long been presumptuous to keep their backyards free from all competition. (Australia, for example, has expressed alarm that its long-standing position as a Pacific murderer and charitable donor is threatened with dethroning.) And it has worried recipient states initially warmed by offers of Chinese investment. In 2016, Pakistani Senator Tahir Mashhadi, Chairman of the Standing Senate Committee on Planning and Development, issued a warning. Another East India Company is in sight; national interests are not protected. We are proud of the friendship between Pakistan and China, but the interests of the state must come first.

The G7 states have wondered a lot about how to compete and blunt the BRI. In 2019, the The Trump administration, with Japan and Australia, have suggested their own counter: the Blue Point Network, whose principles underpin B3W. The BDN initiative seeks to promote investments in equality infrastructure that are open and inclusive, and transparent, economically viable, financially, environmentally sustainable and in line with international standards, laws and regulations. The inaugural meeting of the Blue Dot Networks Executive Advisory Group took place on June 7.

Although he does not specifically refer to the BDN (anything deemed worthy by the President Donald trump must be assimilated rather than recognized), US President Joe Biden did regular sprays because he told reporters in March, establishing a similar initiative from democratic states, helping these communities around the world.

In April, Biden and his Japanese counterpart, the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, met to discuss concrete commitments in the establishment of an alternative to BRI projects. Special emphasis has been placed on promoting and protecting technologies that will maintain and refine our competitive advantage based on democratic standards that we both share with the standards set by democracies, not autocracies.

Cornwall has become the site for similar insurance companies. The B3W is everything, like the Biden administration complaints, offering a better choice. The choice will be offered with a self-confidence that reflects our shared values. Kaush Arha, who worked as the US G7 Sherpa for the Blue Dot Network in 2020, see the way enabled BDN to gain G7 endorsement and appear at the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change in November.

The details of this new plan, despite all its claims to transparency, remain opaque. First, it places a strong emphasis on contributions from the private sector which are meant to be drawn in an open and responsible manner. Robert Daly, director of the Wilson Centers Kissinger Institute on China and the United States request whether this will really be new funding, new capacity to build infrastructure in the region, or is it a reallocation and repackaging of resources that are also available. Eventually, the participating powers will have to show the money.