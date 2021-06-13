Farmers Unions to Demonstrate Outside Karnataka CM Residence to Demand Special Package Amid COVID Crisis





File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa | Photo credit: PTI

Bengaluru: Farmers unions in Karnataka announced on Sunday that they will hold a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on June 15 demanding a special package for them amid the coronavirus crisis.

Farmers will also demonstrate in front of the residences of ministers and BJP deputies. They also called on the state government to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19.

Farmers’ unions plan to gherao the residence of the chief minister of Karnataka to seek financial aid from farmers in the state, as they believe the impending third wave may have serious repercussions for them, reports Imran Khan of Times Now .

Due to the foreclosure restrictions, many Agricultural Commodity Market Committees (APMCs) are not functioning and many standing crops have been destroyed as farmers have not been able to secure an appropriate rate for their produce, he said. he adds.

Package Rs 1,250 cr from Yediyurappa for farmers

Last month, CM Yediyurappa announced a Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief program for people whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID restrictions.

However, the farmers’ association expressed its dissatisfaction with the package and called it “eye drops that would not benefit the farming community or the common man much.” KRRS State President Badagalapura Nagendra said the government had failed to respond to the plight of those hardest hit by the pandemic.

“Flower growers only get Rs 10,000 per hectare, and wanted it to be raised to Rs 25,000, and a minimum of Rs 10,000 per acre for those who grow horticultural crops,” he said. The government should have exempted farmers from repaying loans for a year and announced new interest-free loans to boost agriculture and stabilize their livelihoods, Nagendra added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos