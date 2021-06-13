Modi calls for support from G-7 countries for WTO TRIPS waiver





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on G-7 countries’ support for India and South Africa’s proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily waive certain property rights provisions Intellectual Trade Related (TRIPS) for vaccines and drugs related to Covid-19. some products. Australia and a few others have spoken strongly in favor of the Prime Ministers’ call for G-7 support for the India-South Africa TRIPS waiver proposal at the WTO, a person who told BusinessLine told BusinessLine. followed the meeting. Prime Minister Modi also stressed the need for global unity, leadership and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, speaking at the G-7 summit’s first outreach session on Saturday, according to a official press release. The session, titled Building Back Stronger – Health, focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and building resilience in the face of future pandemics. Modi, who addressed the session virtually, said there should be one earth, health for the whole world approach. This sentiment was echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the source said. New Delhi was keen to keep supply chains open for raw materials and vaccine components to help improve vaccine production in countries like India, Prime Minister Modi said. India, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, have been invited by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to participate in the outreach component of the G-7 summit in Cornwall, UK June 12 and 13. Modi decided to participate in the meeting virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Boris Johnson’s government said ahead of the summit on Friday that leaders of the G-7 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Germany and Japan , would likely provide assurance of delivering at least one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the world and establish a plan to expand vaccine manufacturing. Following criticism that rich countries are not doing enough to share vaccines with poorer countries, Johnsons’ office reportedly said the UK would donate five million doses by the end of September. US President Joe Biden also recently announced that the United States will donate 500 million doses of vaccine to the UN’s COVAX initiative to deliver vaccines to other countries. India and South Africa’s proposal for a temporary waiver of the provisions of the TRIPS Agreement to ensure the availability of vaccines and other medical products related to Covid-19 in all countries has gained ground at the WTO. All members agreed to hold text-based negotiations on the issue. “The prime minister’s emphasis on G-7 support for the waiver proposal should improve his prospects at the WTO,” the source said. The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management and expressed the country’s willingness to share its experience and expertise. He expressed India’s commitment to support collective efforts to improve global health governance. The Indian Prime Minister will speak on Sunday at two more sessions of the G-7 outreach program.

