Kansas and Country Division exhibit Flag Day as a birthday present to Donald Trump





President Donald J. Trump on March 2, 2019, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour, via Wikimedia Commons)

Monday is Flag Day.

At no time in living memory have flags been so important or interpreted in so radically different ways as they are now in the battle for the political soul of the nation. From Confederate flags at the “Unite the Right Rally” in Charlottesville in 2017 to the random manifestations of hatred in everyday life to the panoply of banners displayed during the January 6 uprising, our passions and prejudices were presented to the world.

I thought about how these colorful fabric rectangles can evoke such deference and division.

If you think you are immune from the power that flags have over us, I invite you to stand under the flag in the State Capitol Rotunda in Topeka or any similar exhibit in state capitals. across the country and not having a reaction to the Stars and Stripes mixed in among the rest. The flags in the rotunda represent the European-centric nations or states that claimed all or part of what is now Kansas, starting with the United Kingdom, passing through France and Spain and Mexico and the Republic of Texas and ending with the 15-star American Flag of 1803, which was flying at the time of the Louisiana Purchase. There is no First Peoples flag or symbol hanging with the others.

The flags in the Kansas Capitol Rotunda represent the European-centric nations or states that claimed all or part of what is now Kansas. (Reflector Max McCoy / Kansas)

Back in civics class in college, I learned that the American Flag Code says the American flag is to be treated like a living being. It should only be displayed from dawn to dusk, unless suitable lighting is available. It should not be worn as a garment, there should not be images superimposed on it, and when it has reached the end of its life, it should be destroyed with respect, preferably by burning it (instead of burn it in protest, which in 1989 the United States Supreme Court ruled on a form of protected speech). It is the flag for which my father, my uncles and my brother fought.

While my pride in the American flag has been tempered over the years by shame during the darkest periods of our history, this 15-star flag hanging in the rotunda also represents a nation founded on slavery, I still have a visceral reaction to the flag. If it hits the ground, I feel a little nauseous.

I had the same unease when I watched video footage of January 6 insurgents waving the American flag, among minor banners, as they violently violated the United States Capitol. There were of course other flags, including a Confederate flag parading through the halls by an insurgent, numerous Trump campaign banners, homemade flags with crosses and skulls, and Gadsden’s yellow flag “Ne step on me ”which for $ 25 you can soon get a Kansas license plate to support a state gun rights group.

Obviously, the flags are representative of current events in a way that only happens if the nation is in peril. Flags were burned by protesters during the Vietnam War, of course. We rallied around the Stars and Strips in the aftermath of September 11, but rarely have our hopes and fears been so clearly defined by the banners we carry.

To get even closer, we would at least have to go back to World War II. It was then that AP photographer Joe Rosenthal in 1945 took a photo of the flag hoisted above Mount Suribachi in Iwo Jima. The news photo is considered the most reproduced image in history, giving hope to Americans during the most difficult days of WWII. Before Rosenthal’s photo, we had to go back to the Civil War, when our flags represented either union and equality, or slavery and insurrection.

Other flags are important, of course. The rainbow flag flew in solidarity from our front porch when same-sex marriage was declared the law of the land by the Supreme Court in 2015, and there is a flag with a peace symbol hanging from the window in the room where I play my electric guitar.

Then there is the Kansas flag, which is offensive.

Those who study flags are called vexollogists, and they are familiar with the design of flags. The North American Vexollogical Association offers five rules: 1) keep it simple; 2) use meaningful symbolism; 3) use two or three basic colors; 4) no lettering or seal of any kind; and 5) be distinctive.

The Kansas flag violates them all.

First, there is the seal, and this seal is incredibly complicated. Let’s see, there are bison and First Peoples and a farmer plowing and a cabin and a train of wagons. Oh, and there’s a steamboat and mountains in the background. While the steamboat and mountains are historically accurate, the steamboat landings strewn across the Kaw River and originally Kansas territory ended at the continental divide of the Rocky Mountains in what is now Colorado, they are mere headaches for most people today, and are not justified as symbols of the state. The seal uses 10 or more colors to accomplish this whole heritage celebration, and adds the state motto, “Ad Astra Per Aspera,” to boot. If you are a native of Kansan, you probably know what this means. The motto is above 34 stars because Kansas was admitted as the 34th state. Oh, and there’s a sunflower above the seal.

The Kansas Flag was adopted in 1927. It was designed by dressmaker Hazel Avery, who first made the flag for a July 4th parade in 1925 in her hometown of Lincoln, in north-central Kansas. . In 1961, the explanation “KANSAS” was added at the bottom, to help the confused.

The Kansas State Flag. (Wikimedia Commons)

All this thinking about flags reminded me of those infamous photos of Donald Trump assaulting Old Glory at CPAC in 2019. Obviously, Trump never read the American flag code, because he would know then that the flag, as that to be alive, is not to be manhandled and dance slowly to “God bless the United States”. The display made me sick, a feeling I often felt during the Trump era. But his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Annual Conference didn’t seem in the least bit disturbed and even encouraged buffoonery.

We must beware of these dangerous calls for nationalism, because authoritarians like to wave flags. The very people who are most likely to say the flag is sacred to the GOP, now Trump’s Party is the one organizing its desecration by gutting the most valuable things it stands for.

Oddly and frighteningly, Flag Day is Trump’s birthday too.

If Trump and his henchmen who suppress votes in state houses across the country succeed in dismantling the impartial legal vote-counting mechanism that makes democracy possible, what could future Days of the Flag look like?

Imagine Trump being “reinstated” as president in August, as he claims. Or that future elections will be decided by vote counters of third party supporters, or that a “Myanmar-style” coup will bring him back to power.

Now imagine another flag rising above the capital’s domes across the country, a flag that faithfully reflects the efforts of Trump and his loyal infantry to reshape America.

The banner would be different from what happened before. One of the first things to do would be the blue of the red, white, and blue because, you know. Blue. Too Dem, too liberal. So the blue canton where the white star field resides must be changed to another color. Red makes sense. Then it will only be the former Red and White, who works for Trump’s Party on many levels.

Then there is the question of all those stars. Just one would make more sense. Remember the rules of vexollogy. Simplify, simplify. Ultimately, the Presidential Flag Commission (a one-person commission) may well drop the star altogether, as it competes with the one flag element that really matters.

Trump’s face.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos