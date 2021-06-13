Boris Johnson’s miserly stimulus package ‘endangers Scottish jobs’





BORIS Johnson is threatening the UK’s recovery from the pandemic by providing the smallest post-Covid economic stimulus package of any G7 country, the SNP has warned.

US President Joe Biden opened this weekend’s world leaders summit in Cornwall by urging a ‘spending continuation’ plan in the wake of the coronavirus. The approach was reportedly supported by all leaders, including Johnson.

However, the SNP highlighted figures which show that as a proportion of GDP, the UK has so far the smallest stimulus package of any G7 country, despite the worst economic crisis. Yesterday, thousands of demonstrators paralyzed the streets on the second day of the G7 summit, which takes place near St Ives. A rally was also held in front of Holyrood in support of and protesting against ‘greenwashing’, which was addressed by Green MSP Lorna Slater and Labor MSP Foysol Choudhury. Figures released by Statista show the value of Covid-19 fiscal stimulus packages in the UK, as a percentage of GDP, was 17.82%, as of May 2021. Japan recorded the highest spending with 56.09%, followed by Germany with 39.3% and Italy with 37.69%. The US figure was 26.46%, France 23.82% and Canada 18.55%. SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford accused the PM of threatening Britain’s recovery from Covid by imposing austerity cuts and failing to make the investment to protect the economy. READ MORE: Ian Blackford: Boris Johnson has ‘moral responsibility’ to reverse aid cuts He said: “It makes no sense that the UK has the smallest stimulus package of any G7 country despite the worst economic slump. By reducing support and suspending investments, the Conservatives are putting the jobs, incomes and livelihoods of millions of people at risk. “Scotland is increasingly vulnerable under the control of Westminster. It is clear that independence is the only way to keep Scotland safe from Tory cuts and to build a strong, fair and even recovery. ” Johnson on Friday said the G7 must avoid the mistakes that followed the 2008 financial crash and ensure the recovery helps all parts of society. However, Blackford highlighted the UK government’s plans to end the coronavirus increase in universal credit, a pay freeze for many public sector workers and an end to holidays by October. He added: “The SNP has always advocated for a major fiscal stimulus package to ensure an investment-led recovery. It is vital that the UK government now presents an emergency summer budget for turbo-charging investments – instead of risking the recovery. ” Meanwhile, Johnson has escalated his dispute with the EU by warning that he will do everything in his power to get goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland. The EU has insisted controls must begin, as agreed in the Brexit deal, but the UK has said it is ready to ignore the rules to avoid any trade disruption. The dispute – dubbed the ‘sausage war’ – could mean chilled meats won’t ship across the Irish Sea due to EU rules after the month is out. Ahead of the G7 meeting, the EU had warned that its patience with the UK was “running out” and it was reported that Biden had “deep concerns” that the dispute could endanger the peace in Northern Ireland . Following discussions with key EU figures, the PM said he would not hesitate to take unilateral action to protect Northern Ireland’s position in the increasingly bitter dispute over post-Brexit trade agreements. He said: “I have spoken to some of our friends here today who seem to misunderstand that the UK is one country and one territory. I think they just need to get that into their heads.







