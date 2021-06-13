Opinion: Pakistan continues relentless attack on journalism | Reviews | DW





Pakistan is a land of euphemisms. You find them everywhere. From male impotence to the country’s most feared intelligence agency, there is a euphemism for anything considered too “sensitive.”

Quite naturally, the army and its intelligence agencies are among the most “sensitive” entities in Pakistan. They don’t like to be named. So when journalists and members of the public refer to them, they use a range of phrases. The military is “the establishment”. The Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), the main spy agency, is the “agriculture department” or simply “the foreigners”. Enforced disappearances are “trips to the northern regions”.

So I was quite surprised when Asad Ali Toor, a Pakistani journalist, very openly referred to the ISI, saying that people identifying themselves with the intelligence services attacked him at his home last month. He was gagged, tied up and beaten with the butt of a pistol. He is the second journalist physically assaulted in the past two months alone. In April, Absar Alam, a prominent journalist and commentator, was shot dead right outside his home. Both had criticized the army, in particular the ISI, a few days before the attacks.

Attacks with impunity

In July 2020, another prominent journalist, Matiullah Jan, was “arrested” outside his wife’s school. Fortunately, his abduction was filmed and following a severe backlash, he was released late that night.

All of these attacks took place in the capital Islamabad, known for its extensive surveillance camera system, yet no progress has been made in arresting the culprits.

To make matters worse, journalists protesting these attacks also face unpleasant consequences. Pakistan’s best-known TV news anchor Hamid Mir was interrupted by his channel after criticizing the military during a protest against the attack on Asad Ali Toor. He said his family was also at risk. Mir then apologized for his speech, saying he did not intend to “defame” the military. The owner of his media group had spent months in jail on what Human Rights Watch called “politically motivated charges.” Mir himself, along with other critical journalists, face charges of sedition.

Umer Ali from DW

Unfortunately, the attacks on journalists are part of a larger attack on civil liberties in Pakistan. Several human rights activists and opposition politicians face arrests and charges of “treason”.

Aggression against journalism

While journalists and rights groups point the finger at the military, Imran Khan’s government has pursued a policy of gassing. In an interview with the BBC, the Pakistani Minister of Information boasted of having learned of the latest attack on Asad Ali Toor. Asked about the alleged role of the ISI, he said it was “all the rage” in the Western media to accuse the agency and that individuals were lying about intelligence agencies in order to be able to seek asylum or “get immigration”, as the minister said. Khan himself laughably claimed that the Pakistani media were freer than their British counterparts.

Similarly, Khan’s government is pursuing a draft journalist protection bill as well as an ordinance to establish a “media development authority”, which has been unanimously condemned by journalists and rights organizations. as “draconian in scope and devastating in its impact”. Dawn, the respected English daily in Pakistan, called the law “a declaration of war on journalists”. The proposed authority could exercise almost total control over print, audiovisual and digital media.

Having covered the Pakistani press freedom landscape for several years, the government’s bad intentions are strikingly clear to me. Activities.

With or without euphemisms, it is obvious that the Pakistani military does not like independent journalism. And by aiding and encouraging the assault on journalism and enlightening those under attack, Imran Khan’s government has also made a choice that the whole world will see.

