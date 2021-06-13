Trump’s enthusiasm borders on cult status





Mike Barnhill

Ashland

Mr. Editor:

The current enthusiasm, on the part of the major political actors of the Republican Party, for the candidacy of Donald Trump for the presidency of the United States in 2024, borders on the status of sect. Totally ignoring his advice regarding COVID-19 (referred to as Trump’s “Chinese virus”) as just another flu-like condition that could be overcome and would go away by summer 2020, leading the public to reject injection therapy COVID-19.

A paragraph from the book “Coldest Winter” describing the status of Joseph Stalin in 1949 is perhaps the closest similarity between supporters of Stalin and those of Donald Trump.

“According to historian Walter Laquer, it started in December 1929, around Stalin’s fiftieth birthday. Leonid Leonov, a prominent Russian writer of the time, generally wrote of the great man that “the day would come when all mankind revered him and history would recognize him as the starting point of time, not Jesus Christ.” .

Yes, definitely absurd, but I’m starting to wonder if that’s a possibility.

