



It looks like former President Donald Trump might be a little jealous of Mike Pence’s multi-million dollar book deal.

As Trump targets a possible return to Washington from his swanky Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, his former vice president – and perhaps former friend – is rejoicing at the news of his recent book deal that a anonymous source told CNN is worth around $ 4 million.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence

Despite the revelation, Trump insists he is “writing like crazy” right now and has claimed to have turned down more than one book deal in the recent past.

According to a statement from the former president on Friday, “I have turned down two book contracts, from the most unlikely of publishers, as I don’t want to do such a contract at this time.”

“I’m writing like crazy anyway, though, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all the books. In fact, I’m working on a much bigger project right now!”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman writes that one of the reasons for Trump’s puzzling and highly contradictory statements is that he would be jealous of his former vice president’s lucrative book deal. “Pence’s book deal would have been squeaky on him,” the Times correspondent wrote on social media Friday.

Trump’s 48 weeks at the top of the Times bestseller list for his book The Art Of The Deal may have gone to his head. In the book, Trump declared himself to be a very successful businessman despite his past filing for bankruptcy numerous bankruptcies, his inability to properly compensate employees and flout his former partners.

The Art Of The Deal ghost writer Tony Schwartz said of the former president: “I put lipstick on a pig,” he said, “I feel a deep a sense of remorse for helping to present Trump in a way that got him more attention and made him more attractive than he is. ”

He continued, “I sincerely believe that if Trump wins and gets the nuclear codes, there is a great possibility that it will lead to the end of civilization.”

As America and the world hold their breaths over whether or not the United States will see Trump in the White House for the second time or not, the controversial figure spends his days strolling through the gardens of Mar-a-Lago, taking selfies of adoring fans with guests, handing out wads of cash, and even hosting engagement parties and memorial services.

