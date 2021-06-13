Deal with Biden will show EU pettiness, says IMRAN AHMAD KHAN | Express commentary | Comment





EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic says the Northern Ireland Protocol requires us to start imposing disruptive restrictions and controls on sausages and other chilled meats entering Northern Ireland at the end of this month. His demand that we “respect the rule of law” over the Northern Ireland protocol misses the point. The rule of law means being true to your constitution and your laws. It means respecting your courts and their judgments. It is above all a reminder that, in a democracy like ours, all power comes from the people. This principle is enshrined in the Magna Carta.

Our duty is to follow our constitution, listen and act according to the wishes of our people. And what are these people saying?

My constituents in Wakefield think it is crazy that food produced in the UK cannot be sold in Northern Ireland, which is as much a part of the UK as our city.

I also don’t think ordinary people, whether in the UK or the EU, have time for politicians or bureaucrats unable to show enough flexibility or goodwill to tackle this problem to amicable.

Ordinary citizens of the UK and the EU are not obsessed with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They want politicians and bureaucrats to get off their high horse and make a deal.

They can’t understand why an English, Scottish or Welsh sausage that has been cheerfully munched in Northern Ireland for decades suddenly requires intrusive controls that frustrate consumer choice and impose excessive costs.

The EU’s bureaucratic obsession with creating unnecessary barriers between England, Scotland and Wales trading freely with Northern Ireland has done little to increase the risk of a long-standing conflict erupts again.

Humanity is preparing trips to Mars! Is the EU really telling the world that organizing the food supply between two parts of the same country without unnecessary delay is beyond its capabilities?

The Protocol itself is hardly sacrosanct anyway. Brussels agreed to delay the implementation of border controls in the original withdrawal agreement. There is no reason why our decision to extend the deadline should prove problematic. If the implementation of the Protocol will cause unforeseen hardship for ordinary people and hamper business, why not just change it?

I have no doubt that the people of the United States, our staunchest ally, will support our cause.

The British and American peoples are linked by a common civilization based on democracy, freedom and fairness.

Joe Biden, speaking at RAF Mildenhall last week, was clear-sighted in setting his priorities: “Democracies around the world unite to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future . He had in mind things that had long stirred in Russia, Ukraine and the Baltic states, and fears of new conflicts in China and the Far East.

Yet the EU chooses to focus on irrelevant battles with its friends such as the UK and Switzerland with which the EU shares so much. This is bureaucratic blindness at its peak.

Building barriers does not make the EU stronger. It does not improve choice or increase the wealth of EU citizens. It will only irritate people and make the EU an irrelevant laughing stock.

I congratulate the Prime Minister on concluding the new Atlantic Charter with President Biden. Like Churchill and Roosevelt before them, the two leaders are committed to working together to address the greatest challenges of our time, including upholding democracy, reaffirming collective security, and building a fair world trading system. .

The free world needs a strong and engaged United States. I celebrate the fact that the American president has taken over the mantle of leadership. I am convinced that he knows that by defending democracy he is obliged to support the wishes of a sovereign state against unelected bureaucrats.

I hope that our two nations will set an example for Brussels and the world by concluding a broad and comprehensive free trade agreement.

By acting together, the UK and US can forge a better future. It is time for us to lead the world guided by our citizen-centered democracy.

On the other hand, by sticking to a fanatical interpretation of the Northern Ireland protocol, Brussels gets nowhere. It is simply displaying its own half-baked protectionist ideology that hates citizens.

By MP Imran Ahmad Khan (@imranahmadkhan)

