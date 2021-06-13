G7 to launch infrastructure plan to counter China’s Belt and Road – world

Kyodo News London, United Kingdom ●

Sun 13 Jun 2021





12:30 p.m.

0

c78papa32e3af0945bdb46490a80a1885

2

World

G7, United States, China, Belt-and-Road Initiative, Joe-Biden, Emmanuel-Macron, Boris-Johnson

Release



Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized countries agreed on Saturday on a new plan to finance infrastructure in the developing world as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a project which critics say , aims to bring countries deeper into Beijing’s economic orbit.

On the second day of the three-day summit in Cornwall, southwest England, G7 leaders discussed Beijing’s alleged abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority in western China’s Xinjiang region , and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed “deep concerns” about human rights. in China.

The agreement on the “Building a Better World” initiative was reached when the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and of the European Union held a session focusing on China, an emerging economic power and strategic rival. the United States.

With private sector participation, the initiative aims to collectively catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investments for low- and middle-income countries in the years to come, the White House said.

One of the US officials said the new initiative would not only be an alternative to China’s BRI, but would “beat” it by offering better choice.

The G7 initiative will have a global reach, from Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has advocated the BRI since 2013 to increase Beijing’s influence abroad by funding and building infrastructure projects in Asia, Europe and Africa. He was faced with questions for his debt record of developing countries.

While criticizing the BRI for its lack of transparency and poor environmental and labor standards, the US official said the G7 had so far failed to come up with a “positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and the way we do business “.

The official noted that it is not the United States’ intention to force other countries to choose between the world’s two largest economies, but rather to show others that democracies are a better role model than autocracies.

“As we come together in this partnership, our G7 partners have agreed that our real goal here is to demonstrate that democracies and open societies can come together and come up with a positive choice to address some of the greatest challenges. of our time, not just for our people, but for people around the world, ”he added.

US President Joe Biden has rallied allies and like-minded countries to counter China’s rise to power, calling the competition between the two countries a rivalry between democracies and autocracies.

The demand for high-quality physical, digital and health infrastructure is high, the White House said, citing a World Bank estimate showing cumulative infrastructure needs of $ 40 trillion in the developing world through 2035.

Such a project has the potential to help developing countries recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic, which fits with the theme of this year’s G7 summit to ‘build back better’ after the pandemic and create a greener and better future. prosperous.

On allegations of forced labor of Uyghur Muslim minorities by China, Biden made “forceful comments” on the need to publicly expose the issue, a senior administration official said.

G7 leaders are expected to conclude their talks on Sunday, with a joint statement expected to be issued.

The first day of talks focused on ways to help the world recover from the coronavirus pandemic and restore the global economy affected by the pandemic.