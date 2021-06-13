Istanbul’s excessive public spending favored Erdoan’s son, AKP inspectors say

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality inspectors uncover links between overspending on public projects and the Turkish Youth Foundation (TGVA), Cumhuriyet reported the Saturday.

Municipal resources were used to construct a service building for TGVA, with the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan Bilal Erdoan as chief advisor, in Istanbul Eypsultan district under the guise of building a public cultural center , according to inspectors’ reports, Cumhuriyet said. .

The public tender was held for an Eyp youth center, but internal documents (including city plans) cited the building as the TGVA youth center. Cumhur Alp Construction won the tender for 30.3 million lira ($ 10.4 million at the time) and signed a contract on July 15, 2016.

Kipta, an Istanbul Municipality joint venture for housing projects, offered an exchange for the cultural center, offering 35 newly built luxury apartments in 2017, Cumhuriyet said. In June of the same year, the proposal is accepted.

Kipta took over the youth center project, and the city paid the contractor 12.4 million lire for the part of the work that had already been completed. TGVA paid 30 percent of the 29.9 million lire according to the tender, and the rest of the payment was to be paid in 10 installments.

Indeed, municipal and Kipta resources were used to build a social center for TGVA, inspectors said, in violation of the municipal charter and the municipality’s public duties.

The obscure purpose of the exchange was to prevent open auctions on the building, keep its price low and ensure the sale went to where it was intended, according to the report.

The municipality tried to sell the 35 apartments in question, but the city council refused to allow the sale, Cumhuriyet said.

Opposition candidate Ekrem Mamolu won the seat of mayor of the Turkish megalopolis in 2019, after 25 years of conservative rule under the Erdoans Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its predecessors. Despite the loss of the seat of mayor, the ruling AKP is still strong in the city council, which has led to occasional high tensions in meetings and decision-making processes.

To date, the municipality has also spent over $ 290.6 million for the maintenance of the amlca mosque, a project championed by Erdoan himself and built on top of the most important hill on the Asian side of the city. .

Inspectors also discovered a strong suspicion of criminal activity, according to the report, regarding payments made by Kipta for land in the conservative Baakehir neighborhood.

Kipta had purchased the land in question for 300 million lire in 2016, but 129.88 million (plus VAT) of the expenditure may have been excessive and unnecessary, he said. Inspectors have lodged a complaint about it, Cumhuriyet said.

In other findings cited in the inspectors’ report, 2.49 million lire of public losses were suffered by the municipality as part of a project involving the maintenance of a park and grove in the district. Asian from Pendik. The contractor had not completed construction to project specifications and subsequently refused to provide maintenance services.

The municipality paid an additional 370,866 lire for a training program for its staff, according to the report.

Another call for tenders for onboard cameras and digital systems to be used as part of improvements to the city’s taxis was dealt with fraudulently, according to the report. The municipality paid 65 million lire for a tender won at 57 million lire. The cameras installed in the taxis were also not compatible with the requirements cited in the tender, he said.

The municipality paid 138,757,501 lire for luxury cars, and many public and private institutions, including the Presidency, AKP headquarters and TGVA, were awarded a total of 827 cars obtained in appeals for offers. The city paid $ 29.4 million for highway and bridge tolls for vehicles alone, according to the report. An additional 3.76 million lire was paid for tolls, gasoline and drivers for 87 vehicles assigned to AKP headquarters, AKP vice presidents, TGVA and another conservative foundation, the Warm Home Foundation (SYV).

Inspectors found public damages amounting to Lit 15.5 million plus VAT, at a time when the current Minister of Transport Adil Karaimsailolu was Deputy Secretary General and an official authorized to oversee tenders and payments in the municipality.