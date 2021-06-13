Prime Minister Imran urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called on world leaders to crack down on online hate speech and Islamophobia following the deadly truck attack in London, Ontario, Canada.

Everyone is shocked at [Pakistan], because we saw the family photo, and therefore a targeted family like this had a profound impact in Pakistan, Prime Minister Khan told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton in an interview posted on his website Saturday. The Société Radio-Canada (SRC) is the main news media in Canada.

The prime minister said the recent pattern of domestic terrorism in Western countries demanded increased attention to radicalization online.

To a question about online radicalization, he replied: I think there should be very strict action against this. When there are these hateful websites that create hatred among human beings, there should be international action against them.

Four members of a Pakistani Canadian family were ruthlessly maimed and a nine-year-old boy was seriously injured when they were hit by a van in London, Ont., Last Sunday night.

Canadian police say the family was targeted for being Muslim. The family had moved to Canada from Pakistan in 2007.

After the tragic incident, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to express his feelings. Saddened to learn of the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani descent in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism exposed the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries, he said, adding that Islamophobia must be fought holistically by the international community.

Prime Minister Khan told CBC he raised the issue with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, describing him as a leader who understands the importance of tackling online hate and Islamophobia. He urged other leaders to make such a commitment as well. World leaders, whenever they decide to act, it will be addressed, he said.

He said he mostly agreed with Mr. Trudeau and his stance on extremism, but also expressed concern about some Canadian laws that he said contributed to Islamophobia.

Mr. Khan described Quebec’s Bill 21, which prohibits public servants, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols at work, as a form of secular extremism that has led to intolerance against Muslims.

You want humans to be fundamentally free to express whatever they want, as long as it doesn’t cause pain and harm to other human beings, he stressed.

Earlier in his address to the United Nations General Assembly last year, Khan warned of rising Islamophobia around the world and called on the UN to play its role in fighting hate religious.

In his virtual address, the Prime Minister regretted that at a time when the world community should have united to fight against the new coronavirus, it had rather stoked racism and religious hatred. Sadly, it has instead fueled nationalism, heightened global tensions and sparked racial and religious hatred and violence against vulnerable minorities in several places.

Islamophobia was on the rise in several countries, he warned, as Muslims were targeted with impunity, mosques were desecrated and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was not respected in the name of freedom. expression.

He stressed that willful provocation and incitement to hatred and violence must be universally prohibited, and urged the United Nations General Assembly to declare an international day against Islamophobia.

Yumna Afzaal, 15, Madiha Salman, 44, Talat Afzaal, 74, and Salman Afzaal, 46, were out for a night walk when they were hit by the truck driven by Nathaniel Veltman, 20, who, according to the police, was motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.

Veltman had participated in an online activity promoting extremism or violence.

The perpetrators of other recent mass killings, such as the 2017 gun attack on a mosque in Quebec City and the van attack on Yonge Street in Toronto in 2018, had participated in activities in line which, according to investigators, would have contributed to their radicalization.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau pledged to crack down on hate speech online when he introduced a new digital charter in 2019, though critics say Ottawa has been slow to implement changes that could stop it. radicalization online.

