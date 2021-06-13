George Washington Predicted Donald Trump: Why Doesn’t Everyone Know?





As my colleague Amanda Marcotte frequently points out, conservative ideology these days seems to come down to little more than “owning the libraries”. If you manage to “trigger a library” you might get some imaginary bonus points, maybe the Star theme from Super MarioBros. play in your head.

Well I think it is time for the Liberals to reciprocate. We should repeatedly refer to the fact that America’s most important founding father, George Washington, warned us about the rise of Donald Trump.

No he didn’t know the man’s name, of course he wasn’t a time traveler or clairvoyant, but he described Trump’s personality and actions in detail. Washington was president as the United States prepared to hold its first contested presidential election, he was elected twice without opposition and wanted to make sure it ran smoothly. More than that, he wanted to make sure that all future elections run smoothly. So, in his famous farewell speech, he described what an enemy of this democratic process might look like. The speech was issued in the 1796 election between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, the two great rivals in early American politics

The most relevant section of the document (most of which reads as quite archaic today) is pretty much a giant spoiler alert for everything Trump did to undermine the 2020 election results, an effort that has begun long before a single ballot has been cast.When you get straight to the point, one of the most likely ways America’s democracy would reach its breaking point would be if a presidential candidate refused to accept the will of the people. More than two centuries before this happened, Washington predicted exactly how it would turn out.

Although the ideas were entirely from Washington, the address was largely written by Alexander Hamilton. At one point, the man with the dollar bill warns that partisanship could lead to the rise of a dictator. Denouncing the “harmful effects of party spirit in general”, he argued that if partisanship reached its climax, it could “gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and rest in the absolute power of an individual. “.

Washington also warned that hyper-partisanship “opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which finds easy access to the government itself through the channels of the party’s passions.” He feared that these factors would facilitate the rise of “cunning, ambitious and unscrupulous men” who would manipulate partisan anger to “subvert the power of the people and usurp the reins of government, then destroying the very engines that lifted to domination. unfair.”

Does all of this sound familiar to you? Trump has close and somewhat mysterious ties to the government of Vladimir Putin, and former special adviser Robert Mueller’s report showed that his campaign worked with individuals linked to Russia in the 2016 presidential election. When Trump abused his power in an attempt to pressure Ukraine to open an investigation into Joe Biden, Senate Republicans intimidated by an electoral base who, intoxicated by “the ill effects of the mind of party, “had come to value the defeated Democrats over everything else, rigged his impeachment trial so that partisanship prevailed over justice.

Then the Republicans did it again when, after years of conditioning his supporters to believe that any election he loses was stolen, he became the first defeated president to refuse to accept his loss and led an attempt. insurrection accordingly. (After John Tyler, who sided with Confederation during the Civil War, Trump became the second president to unmistakably betray the Constitution.) Now Republicans have allowed Trump to transform the party in his image, without worry that he took a lot of their own lives. in danger. They are using a big lie to erode democracy.

And what, according to Washington, would be the culmination of all this hyper-partisanship as manifested in the “hypothetical” examples above?

The disorders and miseries which result from it gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and rest in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the leader of some dominant faction, more skilful or happier than his competitors, turns this disposition for the ends of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.

Trump is, to a T, what his country’s father predicted. Opponents of Trump, Trumpers and Trumpism need to raise this upwaaaaaaay more often.

For what it’s worth, I was tempted to touch on two other relevant sections of Washington’s farewell speech. One, which concerns foreign policy, prophesied the rise of US imperialism and is interesting for this reason, but is not directly relevant here. The other, who denounces “all obstacles to the execution of laws, all combinations and associations, in whatever plausible character whatsoever with the real purpose of directing, controlling, thwarting or repressing deliberation and regular action of the constituted authorities ”, does not support. Granted, this suggests that Washington would have clearly disapproved of the Jan.6 rioters and their supporters, but not necessarily for the right reason. The problem with the attack on Capitol Hill, basically, is that it was a battle for a baseless and unfair cause. If the rioters had fought for human rights rather than fascism like the civil rights protests of the 1960s, or at least for a cause better than omnipotence shared with a malignant narcissist, their actions would have could be theoretically defensible.

Either way, those fighting for democracy today should embrace Washington’s farewell speech. We don’t need to pretend Washington was a flawless, righteous hero, or look past his many flaws. But he was not wrong about democracy. His greatest achievement was not defeating the British in the War of Independence. He left office in 1797 and handed the reins over to Adams, his elected successor setting a precedent that Adams knew he had to follow four years later, when he lost his rematch to Jefferson in the hotly contested election of 1800. It was the precedent that every president followed until Trump lost to Biden in 2020. Washington has shown that a democratic government can work, for the first time in modern history, because the nation’s leaders respect the will of the people.

I once attended a re-enactment of Adams’ inauguration as part of my trip covering Barack Obama’s second inauguration for Mic (then PolicyMic) in 2013. When the guide read a contemporary account describing the tension in the room as people wondered if Washington’s troops would arrest Adams so the first president could stay in power, it sounded like a bizarre tale of ancient history. Only eight years later, the very people who would claim to revere Washington’s footsteps made the 1797 reports seem like this week’s headlines.

Washington’s resignation was the first thing that made America great. If Republicans are serious about making America even better, they must heed Washington’s message and get rid of the “cunning, ambitious and unscrupulous man” in whose name they seem poised to destroy democracy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos