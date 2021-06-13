Punjab-Sindh water dispute escalates – Pakistan





Unilateral and surprise inspection by federal controllers not allowed in GudduIrusted by Sindh’s refusal, Punjab asks Irsa not to accept allegations of unverified losses

LAHORE / HYDERABAD: The long-running water dispute between two major provinces, Sindh and Punjab, took a different turn on Saturday when the first refused to allow federal inspectors to visit the Guddu dam to see the mechanism for measuring water and determining actual water flows and losses.

While the secretary of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) announced on Friday that the Tripartite Flow Monitoring Team (TDMT) would begin measuring flows at the Guddu Dam on June 13, a team made up of Wapda officials , mandated by the federal government, went to the inspection of the Guddu dam on June 12 without telling anyone.

A former director general of Wapda who had been involved in the process felt that any inspection after providing information to the provinces would be in vain. Requesting anonymity, the ex-official said: If you go there after informing everyone (as planned and announced), won’t it be an exercise in self-defeat? So going out of the blue makes more sense.

Sindh had previously disputed the role of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in this case, explaining that it was up to Irsa to settle water disputes between the provinces. Sindh Irrigation Secretary Mohammad Saleem Raza wrote to the Federal Water Resources Secretary on Friday that the Federal Water Resources Ministry has nothing to do with resolving / settling disputes / issues related to the water resources. water in the provinces. Under the Water Accord, it is the authority of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa). For this reason, the provincial government told the federal ministry that no official from Sindh would attend the ministry meeting scheduled for June 15.

After the letter, Sindh did not allow federal inspectors, who had previously visited Taunsa, to check Guddu without prior notice. The refusal, however, touched the nerves of the Punjab, which was quick to criticize Sindh for not wanting to be part of the solution.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Irrigation Department claimed that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources was part of the tripartite agreement (involving representatives of Punjab, Wapda on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sindh) agreed during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Why dispute them now? It was the Sindh who started to complain to Irsa on his part. He then took his case to the National Assembly and finally to the Prime Minister’s Office. In all forums, third-party monitoring has been agreed. The Sindh are now avoiding what they have asked for and accepted, the official said.

The Punjab is now writing to the Irsa that even before the National Assembly and the Prime Minister’s office, it was decided to provisionally distribute water at the beginning of Kharif and to check the actual water losses in the meantime. Punjab wants Irsa to only allow losses mentioned in the Water Allocation Agreement (around 10% versus what Sindh claims to be 39%) if Sindh does not want to contribute to the transparency of the distribution of water and determine the inputs and outputs and the actual losses.

Until Sindh agrees to open its dams for third party inspection, Irsa should only allow losses mentioned in the Water Allocation Agreement, demands the Punjab. The cost of Sindh’s unverified claims is simply too high for anyone to afford. He was allowed 30pc for Kharif’s start, but he claimed 39pc. That extra nine percent means 1.5 million acre-feet, more than what the country has in store.

The decision to monitor flows was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 27 after Sindh complained about the opening of the Taunsa-Panjnad link channel by the Punjab despite the objection of the member from Sindh to Irsa and a clear 3-1 majority decision against the Punjab decision. At the meeting, it was agreed, as part of a tripartite agreement, that a team made up of representatives from Wapda, Sindh and Punjab would monitor the flows. Following instructions from the Prime Minister’s office, Irsa on May 31 asked the provinces to nominate their members for the TDMT. Punjab agreed but Sindh refused to appoint its member for dam monitoring due to disagreements with Irsa over the decision on standard operating procedures and the evolution of consensus for TDMT.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Siyal said monitoring of the dams was agreed at a May 24 meeting chaired by the Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Water Resources Nawab Yusuf Talpur. He added that he mentioned the May 24 decision to the prime minister during the May 27 meeting. The minister said he rejected the three-tier formula applied by Irsa for the distribution of water between the provinces.

The Sindh Irrigation Department, in its letter of June 9, rejected Irsa’s TDMT plan on the grounds that Irsa should first initiate a consultative process, convene a stakeholder meeting, and reach consensus for TDMT before executing the flow monitoring plan at the Sindh and Punjab dams.

Sindhs another strong position is that it does not accept the value of the discharge coefficient (Cd), a technical formula for measuring irrigation water, repeatedly returned by Irsa for the TDMT d exercise. ‘first for June 8, then for June 13. The value of the formula Cd is taken. by Irsa from a 2015 Nespaks study that Sindh considers unacceptable to him, according to the provincial irrigation department.

Common interests council

According to Sindh Sohail Irrigation Minister Anwar Siyal, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has nothing to do with issues relating to water disputes between provinces. Irsa needs to deal with these issues and in case they are not resolved, the Common Interests Council (ICC) is the relevant forum, Mr Siyal told Dawn after going through letters from the secretaries of the Irsa and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

The chairman of the NA standing committee, Nawaz Yousuf Talpur, said there was no prejudice to the appointment of independent monitoring of flows at the dams in Sindh and Punjab. I called a meeting of the standing committee on June 16 to discuss the matter further. [in backdrop of water shortages in Sindh] due to the water distribution based on a three-tier formula and historical uses, he said, saying the connecting channels could not be opened unless there was a surplus water and that is why he had to contact the Prime Minister in writing.

Mr Siyal wondered, why Irsa is avoiding the consultative process as also suggested by the Ministry of Water Resources and wants to push for a unilateral decision? He said that Sindh’s grievance concerned the non-application of the 1991 Agreement. While we insist on the non-application of the Agreement and the opening of liaison channels like Taunsa-Panjnad despite the 3- 1 against Punjab in the midst of a severe shortage in Sindh, Irsa looks the other way, he said, adding that Sindh is still suffering from a 42pc water shortage.

Posted in Dawn, le 13 June 2021

