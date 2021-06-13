Christian Eriksen: Boris Johnson “shocked” and sends thoughts to the family of the Danish star | Football | sport





Boris Johnson has revealed his shock at Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

In a statement issued via his spokesperson, the PM said his thoughts were with the midfielder and his family. Eriksen collapsed just before half-time and England referee Anthony Taylor immediately stopped the game. Eriksen received CPR before being taken to hospital where he is now stable. The game was suspended for almost two hours but the players returned to the pitch once they learned that Eriksen was awake. Eriksen is believed to have spoken to his teammates before play resumed.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister was shocked by what happened yesterday. His thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. “He is very grateful for the swift actions of the officials and the paramedics. “He believed the response from the players and fans at the stadium was exemplary and showed the sport at its best.” The Danish FA issued a statement this morning to take stock of Eriksen’s health.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination. “The team and national team staff have received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident. “We would like to thank everyone for the sincere greetings to Christian Eriksen from the fans, players, Royal Families of Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc. “We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish federation, where we will ensure that they are all passed on to Christian and his family.” The game was suspended for approximately two hours while a decision was made to resume.

The game resumed around 7.45 p.m. after the Danish players were reassured about Eriksen’s well-being. Finland scored the only goal of the game shortly after the restart. Joel Pohjanpalo shot a header through Kasper Schmeichel’s hold. It was Finland’s first victory in a major international football tournament. Prime Minister Johnson is currently at the G7 summit in Cornwall along with other world leaders.







