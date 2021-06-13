A unified, holistic approach needed to ensure every child in Pakistan is immunized WHO and UNICEF – Pakistan





Friday, June 12, Islamabad – WHO and UNICEF have applauded the Government of Pakistan’s continued efforts to eradicate polio. United Nations agencies have hailed concerted efforts to ensure immunization programs continue even during COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

The two agencies called for more solidarity and investment to maintain momentum and reach every child with life-saving vaccines. These reflections were made by UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, George Laryea-Adjei, and WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, as they concluded a one-week joint visit to Pakistan.

The visit coincides with the first visit of the Polio Oversight Board to the country and the launch of the new 2022-2026 strategy of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPI).

“We know that the most important relationship in polio eradication is between the vaccinator and the child’s family. Without communication and without trust, there is no vaccination. This week, I saw renewed interest in strengthening this relationship in the most at-risk areas of Pakistan. I appreciate the huge role frontline work has played in building that trust and the support that the government and its partners have given to these workers. I leave Pakistan with the hope that “all hands are on the bridge” to complete the last mile of the journey to eradicate polio in the country, “said George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF regional director for the country. South Asia.

Commenting on the mission, WHO Regional Director Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari said: “I have witnessed a back to basics approach to improve the quality of the campaign and, more importantly, to improve the quality of the campaign. the need for laser focus on children repeatedly missed by provincial health ministers and chief secretaries. this is the only way to reduce the number of missed children to zero. GPEI leaders including WHO and UNICEF all have a role to play in turning the tide in Pakistan, but the real leader must be the government of Pakistan on its emergency base and best practices of its COVID-19 response, and this mission has shown the diligence and responsibility that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government are applying to eradication. “

The visit highlighted the impact of COVID-19 and changes to Pakistan’s national polio program. The regional directors also noted the opportunity for Pakistan to capitalize on the very rare cases of polio in the country and for the GPEI partners to optimize support for the intensified efforts of national and provincial governments to end the polio. poliomyelitis.

The two regional directors met with high-level leaders, including Army Chief of Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, and attended the National Working Group meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by attended the provincial chief ministers.

They traveled to Peshawar and Karachi and participated in field activities, including the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in areas that have consistently challenged the polio program. In order to eradicate polio for good, every child living in these high-risk areas must receive oral polio vaccine several times.

Regional directors visited routine immunization centers, where there is an increasing synergy between polio campaigns and routine immunization, and visited health facilities designed to help high-risk populations access and strengthen health care. immunity of vulnerable children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where wild poliovirus is endemic and together constitute an epidemiological block. After losing ground during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which each country’s polio programs were revamped as support for the pandemic, the results are now promising. Wild poliovirus cases have fallen to one again so far in 2021 in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

During their mission, Dr Al-Mandhari and Mr Laryea-Adjei praised the successes but cautioned against complacency and urged to continue the hard work until every last child is immunized.

