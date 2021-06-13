75.6% of the public satisfied with Jokowi’s performance





VIVA Saiful Mujani Research and Advisory Institute (SMRC) released the results of its Presidential Performance Survey Jokowi. This survey activity was carried out from May 21 to 28, 2021. Based on the results of opinion polls in various regions of Indonesia. They expressed satisfaction with the performance of President Jokowi. This is what the questions put to the public reveal. In general, are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, dissatisfied or not at all satisfied with the work of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)? “The majority of residents, 75.6%, are very / somewhat satisfied with President Jokowi’s work. Those who are less / dissatisfied are 23.4%. a virtual poll press release “Political parties and presidential candidates: voters’ attitudes after 2 years of the 2019 elections”, Sunday June 13, 2021. The next question is: Are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, dissatisfied or not at all satisfied with the work of the central government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic? “There are 61.8% of residents who are very / somewhat satisfied with the work of the central government to deal with COVID-19. While those who are less / dissatisfied, 35.4%. There is a slight decrease Satisfaction over the past 2-3 months, ”he said. It does not end there, he continued, regarding the satisfaction of the work of the central government in managing the economic recovery from COVID-19. So far, are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, dissatisfied or not at all satisfied with the work of the central government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to cope with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic? “There are 52% of residents who are satisfied with the work of the central government in managing the economic recovery due to COVID-19. 43% are less / dissatisfied. This level of satisfaction has decreased significantly (9%),” said he declared. Saidiman added that there were 1,220 respondents who were interviewed directly. The response rate (respondents who can be validly questioned) is 1,072 or 88%. A total of 1,072 of these respondents were analyzed. The average margin of error for the survey with this sample size is 3.05% at a 95% confidence level (assuming simple random sampling). Selected respondents were interviewed face-to-face by interviewers who were trained to adhere to health protocols.

