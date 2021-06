India organizes vaccination campaign for people with disabilities

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) – Authorities in an Indian city have organized a special drive-thru vaccination camp for people with disabilities in an effort to tackle low vaccination rates, especially among the most vulnerable members of society . FILE PHOTO: Small 3D printed toy figures, syringe and vial labeled “coronavirus disease vaccine (COVID-19)” are seen in front of the Indian flag in this illustration taken on May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo Organizers of the weekend’s campaign in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat state, aim to vaccinate 500 people with disabilities, who often struggle to book slots and access vaccination centers. People taking advantage of the offer lined up at the center in vehicles, wheelchairs and custom mopeds for their free COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccination process is now more convenient, said Mahendra Chudasma, a 45-year-old man who is visually impaired. It is a very pleasant feeling. Despite being a major producer of coronavirus vaccines, India faces a huge task to vaccinate its 1.3 billion people, in part due to logistical difficulties in reaching remote areas and also skepticism regarding vaccines. People with disabilities often face additional problems of not being able to reach vaccination sites due to lack of transportation or the lack of ramps at centers for easy access, said Bhushan Punani, secretary general of the Association of Blind Peoples in Ahmedabad, one of the campaign organizers. Some people struggled to use a government-required smartphone app to register for the shots, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has said it aims to vaccinate all eligible and willing Indians by the end of this year, but only 240 million of the country’s 950 million adults have received at least one injection, according to health data. India was hit hard by a wave of coronavirus infections in April and May, but there are signs the worst could be over. Authorities reported 80,834 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily tally in more than two months, according to data from the Ministry of Health. There were 3,303 deaths during the same period. Reporting by Amit Dave in Ahmedabad; Writing by Sunil Kataria; Editing by Alasdair Pal, Robert Birsel

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos