Chinese “hero” of Galwan says troops “willing to sacrifice lives rather than lose territory”





As the first anniversary approaches the fatal clash between Chinese and Indian forces in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Beijing seems to have started mind games. The clash of June 15 left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China claimed four of its troops were killed in the clash, the first fatal incident between the two nations in four decades. In recent days, a speech by a Chinese soldier at a meeting hosted by the country’s Central Military Commission has gone viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Qi Fabao was the regiment commander of the Xinjiang Military Command of the People’s Liberation Army, which was involved in the Galwan clash. Ironically, in February this year, when China revealed that it had suffered deaths in the Galwan clash, initial reports claimed that Qi was among the deaths, but it later emerged that he had suffered serious injuries. Images of the clash had shown Qi to be bleeding from his head. The Central Military Commission is arguably the most influential military decision-making body in China and is chaired by President Xi Jinping. Media reports that Qi spoke at the Central Military Commission meeting last week. World time reported that a “scar on his head was clearly visible. “If the troop is compared to a sharp sword, then the courage and righteousness of the soldiers is the blade of the sword. We are not afraid of sacrifice, and we have always believed that we would rather sacrifice our lives than lose an inch of our territory, ”said Qi, quoted by World time. Qi also spoke about the four soldiers who died in the clash. News week reported, Qi “and others involved in last summer’s border skirmish in the Himalayas are expected to be celebrated on the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 and again when the PLA marks Army Day August 1st”. Even though India and China have announced efforts to disengage forces from Ladakh, progress has been slow. At the end of May, the head of the Indian army, General MM Naravane, declared PTI that India had made it clear that “no de-escalation can take place before disengagement at all points of friction”. Naravane added: “The Indian military is very clear that no loss of territory or unilateral change of the status quo will be allowed. We are dealing with the Chinese firmly and without escalation, ensuring the sanctity of our demands. in eastern Ladakh. “

