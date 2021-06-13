Chief Congresswoman Indira Hridayesh dies; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi condols death





Dehradun / New Delhi: Opposition leader in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Indira Hridayesh, died Sunday of cardiac arrest in New Delhi. The 80-year-old Congresswoman died at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi where she had traveled to attend a party meeting, Pradesh Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana said, citing her son Sumit Hridayesh. Hridayesh was a congressman from Haldwani and one of the state’s top congressional leaders. She had tested positive for COVID-19 in April of this year and had undergone heart surgery after her recovery. Hridayesh had attended a party meeting on Saturday chaired by party official for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regretted his passing and praised his contributions. “Dr Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She distinguished herself as an effective lawmaker and also had a wealth of administrative experience. Saddened by her passing. Condolences to her family and friends. supporters. Om Shanti, “the prime minister said in a tweet. In a Hindi tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: “Received the sad news of the disappearance of Dr Indira Hridayesh, a strong congressional party link in Uttarakhand. She worked until the end for the public service and the Congressional family. contributions are a source of inspiration. Condolences to his relatives. “Congress Secretary General and former Chief Minister of State Harish Rawat said this was an irreparable loss for the country and the state. Rawat said that she had been a part of the congressional family for over four decades, first in Uttar Pradesh, then in Uttarakhand, and was the voice of teachers. Speaking of his disappearance, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Congress had lost a courageous leader and popular representative of the public. Expressing sorrow over her death, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said she had played an important role in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand politics for four decades. Describing her death as a great loss to the state, Rawat is remembered for her in-depth knowledge of parliamentary procedures. Rawat said it was also a personal loss for him as he always received the love and affection of an older sister from her. State government spokesman and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said he and other politicians of his generation learned a lot from Hridayesh, who could transcend the boundaries of party-based politics. “Her knowledge of parliamentary procedures was incredible. We learned a lot from her,” Uniyal said. Pradesh vice-president of Congress Dhirendra Pratap described her as the “iron lady” of Uttarakhand. Hridayesh served as Uttarakhand’s finance minister from 2012 to 2017 and also held the portfolios of parliamentary affairs and higher education and planning in the Congressional government headed by Harish Rawat. . Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

