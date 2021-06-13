Caitlyn Jenner hits back at “hypocrite” Jimmy Kimmel for calling her “Donald Trump in a wig”





Jimmy Kimmel called Caitlyn Jenner a “Caitlyn Jenner Car-Crashian” during a segment of his ABC talk show. Getty Images, ABC

Jimmy Kimmel called Caitlyn Jenner “Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig”.

She denounced the comment, saying Kimmel must believe trans women are “just men with wigs.”

Jenner then shared articles criticizing the talk show host for problematic behavior in the past.

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner hit back at Jimmy Kimmel for calling her “Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig,” The Hill reported.

During a segment of her late-night ABC talk show, Kimmel mocked Jenner for her appearance Thursday on “The View” on ABC.

“Are we sure it’s not Donald Trump with a Caitlyn Jenner wig?” Kimmel said, as photos of former President Donald Trump and Jenner appeared on screen.

He also called the reality TV star, now a political hopeful, “Caitlyn Jenner Car-Crashian” – a reference to the fatal collision Jenner was involved in in 2015.

Jenner responded to the comments by sharing a screenshot on Twitter of an article calling Kimmel “transphobic.”

“Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig,” Jenner wrote. “He obviously thinks trans women are just men with wigs on. Where’s the outrage on the left or the LGBT community? Being awake has to be optional if you’re a Democrat.”

Jenner then shared a photo of Kimmel in blackface and called him a “hypocrite.”

She also accused him of contributing to anti-Asian hatred and shared a screenshot of a clip where he asked women to stroke his crotch.

Jenner’s candidacy for governor in California has been dismissed as a “joke” and a way to bolster its relevance, Insider’s Oma Seddiq reported.

A recent study by the Berkeley Institute of Government Studies of 10,289 registered voters found that she only gets 6% support in the polls.

