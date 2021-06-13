Semarang-Demak toll road project continues to accelerate, Jokowi: can reduce congestion and control flooding

GridOto.com – So far, the process of building the Semarang-Demak toll road continues to be accelerated so that it can be completed immediately.

President Joko Widodo also visited the site to ensure the advancement of the Semarang-Demak toll road.

During the review of the project, Joko Widodo was accompanied by the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo and several other officials.

This is what GridOto.com knows from uploading the video to Instagram @tol_semarang_demak on Friday (9/11).

“On this occasion, I am reviewing the Semarang-Demak toll road project,” Jokowi said in the video.

Jokowi explained that the Semarang-Demak toll road is part of the toll road in the North Coast Corridor.

“This section of toll road is divided into two, namely package one Semarang, Kaligawe and package two Sayung, Demak,” he continued.

He hopes this new toll road can reduce the congestion that often occurs in the surrounding area.

