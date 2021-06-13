Shiv Sena Says Central-Bengal Struggle Challenged Federal System | Latest India News





Maharashtras Shiv Sena accused the Center headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in third-class politics instead of solving nations’ problems while referring to the Center’s recent scuffles with the West Bengal government in an editorial on Sunday in the spokesperson for the Saamana party. The ongoing struggle between central state and center is a challenge for the federal system of governance. It is true that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is very affected by its crushing defeat in the polls recently concluded in West Bengal, but then, the central government does not need to take this defeat to heart, said the MP. by Sena Sanjay Raut in his weekly column Rokthok. He said the confrontation between the Bengal government and the Center over the resignation of former Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyays was like women arguing over water at the common water tap. Bandopadhyay was caught in the midst of a political storm after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bandopadhyay decided to skip a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda Air Base to examine damage from Cyclone Yaas on May 28, upsetting the Center. Bandopadhyay, a 1987 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer in the West Bengal cadre, was due to retire on May 31, but the state asked the Center for a three-month extension of his tenure, which was granted but with orders to report to the Training and Personnel Department in New Delhi by 10 a.m. on May 31, its last working day. Bandopadhyay chose to retire and was subsequently appointed Chief Advisor to CM Mamata Banerjees. Center then urged the officer to skip the meeting with the prime minister and also made the vigilance clearance mandatory earlier this month for states or government departments offering post-retirement jobs to bureaucrats. Raut also said that former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasguptas – who resigned from the upper house in March to run for the West Bengal Assembly election – the re-appointment to Rajya Sabha after the defeat in the polls of the He Bengal Assembly was unprecedented. Dasgupta was appointed by the president. This man had resigned from Rajya Sabha to run for the legislative elections. He was defeated and within a month he was renamed again. This has never happened in the history of the Rajya Sabha since its inception in 1952, said Raut. Raut also criticized the central government saying it was spending time and money on the Central Vista project instead of tackling the important issues facing the nation. The central government is focused on building new residences for the prime minister and vice president. They will get new homes, but what about the citizens? Citizens fell into poverty, as in April 2020 130 million people lost their jobs due to Covid-19, Raut said.

