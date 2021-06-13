Five Nights at Freddy creator ‘won’t apologize’ for Trump support





Five Nights at Freddy creator Scott Cawthon confirmed a report he made significant contributions to Republican Political Action Committees and candidates including Devin Nunes, Ben Carson, Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, and said that he was ready to “be canceled” and retire. the Five Nights community if people think he’s doing them more harm than good.

Some of Cawthon’s publicly available donation records were shared on Twitter on June 10 and can also be viewed on opensecrets.org. It’s Republican in everything except a $ 2,500 donation to Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, and with a large slate of individual candidates, there’s also the WinRed PAC and the National Republican Senate Committee. The reaction to the tweets has been largely negative, especially among members of the LGBTQ + community, which is a significant part of the Five Nights fan base.

Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon donated money to some of America’s most anti-LGBTQIA + conservatives pic.twitter.com/ayN0jZNBEzJune 11, 2021

LGBT FNAF fans find out Scott Cawthon is a Republican: pic.twitter.com/XKcsQP1TGPJune 11, 2021

Scott Cawthon is not “just a Republican”. If you see thousands of dollars in political donations as being “just a Republican,” you are willfully ignorant. Direct contributions to those who actively support the repression of human rights are more than “being from a different party” June 10, 2021

Cawthon acknowledged this disappointment in a post on Reddit earlier today, in which he confirmed that the donation reports are accurate.

“To say the last few days have been surreal would be an understatement,” he wrote. “I’ve had a long debate about how best to approach this, including not approaching it at all, but with so many people from the LGBT community in the fan base that I love, it’s not. an option.

“I would like to think the last seven years would have given me the benefit of the doubt in the way I try to treat people, but I was there, trending on Twitter to be homophobic, to be doxed, with people threatening to come to my house. My wife is six weeks pregnant and she spent last night in fear of what was being said online. She is already struggling with her pregnancy, so seeing her so scared has me really scary. All because I exercised my right, and my duty, as an American citizen, to vote for and support the candidates who I think could best run the country, for everyone, and that’s something I won’t apologize for. “

Cawthon said the candidates he supported included “men, women, whites, blacks, Republicans and Democrats,” and he specifically defended his support for Kimberly Klacik (“I thought she cared really part of the African-American community there and wanted to lift them out of poverty “) and Tulsi Gabbard, who he said” would have been a good and just president “even if he disagreed with her on specific policies.

He also commented on what is arguably the most controversial part of the report, his support for then-President Donald Trump.

“I felt he was the best man to fuel a strong economy and stand up to America’s enemies abroad, of which there are many,” he wrote. “Even if there were candidates who had better things to say directly to the LGBT community and bigger promises to make, I thought their positions on other issues would have ended up doing a lot more harm than good. to these communities. “

Cawthon has claimed to support creators, regardless of their background, and said that as a result, he has worked with “a very diverse group of people” during his career. He said that won’t change, but neither does his approach to other aspects of his life.

“I’m a Republican. I’m a Christian. I’m pro-life. I believe in God,” he wrote. “I also believe in equality, science and common sense. Despite what some may say, all of these things can go together. These are not an apology or a promise to change, this is how it always has been.

“If I’m canceled, then I’m canceled. I don’t do this for the money anymore, I do it because I love it. If people think I’m doing more harm than good now, then it’s maybe better that I get canceled and retired. I would take that. I had a fulfilling career. Plus, most of the things people can take from you are things that never had a lot of value initially. “

While the immediate reaction on Twitter was largely negative, the response to Cawthon’s post on Reddit was very different. Many posters have expressed their gratitude for the Five Nights games and Cawthon’s responsiveness to fans, and while there are signs of disappointment, there seems to be virtually no point in “canceling” it. There are also some comparisons to Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Persson, who was excised from his creation (after selling it to Microsoft for $ 2.5 billion) following several widely criticized posts about social networks, and hopes that Cawthon will not suffer the same fate.

“It’s like Minecraft without Notch,” one wrote of Cawthon’s possible censorship. “This is a huge hole in the community that we cannot close to this day.”

The latest Five Nights at Freddy’s game, Security Breach, is currently slated for release in late 2021.







