Sir Graham Brady urged Boris Johnson to lift Covid restrictions on June 21





Influential Tory MP Sir Graham Brady urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stick to the government’s roadmap to freedom and end Covid restrictions on June 21. The MP for Altrincham and Sale West, who is chairman of the 1922 Conservative MPs Committee, has long been critical of lockdown restrictions which he says have gone too far in people’s lives. As coronavirus infection rates skyrocket in Greater Manchester, he has once again entered the debate in a column for a national newspaper, urging the government to weigh the damage that would be caused by extending restrictions to progress that has been made in protecting vulnerable people across the UK. mass vaccination program. The latest figures show infection rates are skyrocketing in all areas except Bolton, where huge efforts have been made to vaccinate people and bring the numbers down. The infection rate is doubling every week in four boroughs of Greater Manchester, according to the latest figures. Sir Graham, writing in the Mail on Sunday, said: “The Indian variant seems to spread more easily, but all the evidence shows that vaccination still offers good protection. In Bolton, where the variant took off for the first time, the number of positive tests has increased rapidly, then peaked. “The number of hospitalizations was much lower than in previous outbreaks and hospital admissions were rarely from people who had been bitten. These hospital stays are often shorter and also involve much lighter treatment. “A virus that has an unfortunate habit of targeting the elderly struggles to find vulnerable hosts and is spread largely through younger people who are much less likely to become seriously ill.



Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester straight to your inbox with the free MEN newsletter You can register very simply by following the instructions here “The result is that, despite the Indian variant, we are in a better position than expected when the roadmap started. “On any reasonable assessment, we should still aim to lift the restrictions on June 21.” He made similar remarks in an interview with the Manchester Evening News in December when he said: “I think the government has made a habit of trying to control people’s lives too much. “Whether you can see your kids or visit an elderly relative: at one point Matt Hancock even started telling people who they could have sex with. During the lockdown, there was even a Soviet-style ban on leaving the country. “It is unprecedented for the government of this country to wield this kind of power over innocent and healthy people in case they could be infected. I think there should be a presumption of freedom unless there is an argument. convincing cannot be presented to restrict it. “The place to start should be to give people good advice and information and to help them behave responsibly.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos