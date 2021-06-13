People who are happy with Jokowi tend to choose Ganjar Pranowo as their presidential candidate





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Results of the Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting survey (SMRC) found that respondents who said they were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo tended to choose the governor of Central Java reward Pranowo as a presidential candidate. Meanwhile, those who are not satisfied with Jokowi Usually provide support to Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto or DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to run for head of state. “There is a tendency that those who are satisfied with President Jokowi’s performance tend to vote for Pak Ganjar Pranowo even if they are not PDI-P voters,” said SMRC program director Saidiman Ahmad, at the time. an online press conference, Sunday (13/6 / 2021). “In the meantime, on the contrary, those who are dissatisfied tend to choose Pak Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan,” he said. Read also : Jokowi highlights spike in Covid-19 cases in central Java, Ganjar: he’s really cautious Saidiman detailed, up to 75.6% of those polled were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. Of this number, 43.9% of them chose Ganjar as their presidential candidate. Then 23.3% voted for Prabowo and 22.3% supported Anies. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Respondents in this group who responded that they did not know or did not make a choice were 10.5 percent. Saidiman said respondents dissatisfied with Jokowi’s performance reached 23.4 percent. Of this amount, 48.5% support Prabowo as a presidential candidate. In addition, 33.7% support Anies, and support for Ganjar from these circles is only 14.9%. Also Read: Review of General Sudirman Airport Development, Jokowi Says Thanks to Ganjar Meanwhile, the respondents who responded that they did not know or did not respond were 2.9%. “Residents who have a positive assessment of Jokowi’s performance are much more likely to vote for Ganjar than Prabowo and especially Anies, even without PDI-P voters,” Saidiman said. “Ganjar versus Prabowo and Anies represent voters who rate Jokowi’s performance positively apart from the positive attitude of PDI-P voters towards Jokowi as the positive values ​​of Jokowi’s performance also come from voters in other parties. “, did he declare. This survey involved 1,220 respondents who were selected at random or by a method multistage random sampling. The selected respondents participated in interviews that took place from May 21 to 28, 2021. As for margin of error in this survey is about 3.05 percent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos