Mamata must give up conflicts to win the Bengals – The New Indian Express

Dear Mamata Di,

Every victory is an opportunity. Every loss is a possibility. Your electoral defeat in the face of your own protege Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram did not extinguish your combativeness which fueled TMC’s cyclonic triumph over the dreaded BJP, which put men, money and machines to remove you from the Writers Building. It was the ugliest political battle of your life. The BJP campaign was led by omniscient speaker Narendra Modi backed by a gigantic party organization. You are the second female Chief Minister to win three consecutive terms after Sheila Dixit in Delhi. And you are the only regional leader who has thrived in the political mandala dominated by Modi. But after victory comes grace and greatness.

The finest invectives and adjectives have been thrown at you. But Bengal voters berated the BJP for the “Didi-o-Didi” slurs. Now they expect you to rule, not to taunt. Election after election, they gave you more seats and a greater share of the votes in the Assembly, not for waging a war of words with the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders. After the viciously vindictive verbal warfare, you could have demolished your opponents by silencing and extending constructive cooperation to those who are unable to digest your well-deserved victory.

You may not yet have become a credible national alternative with an acceptable ideology. But Mamata Didi is now a pan-Indian brand with a difference. Never before has so much time and money been spent on television and other platforms discussing the impact of Mamata’s metaphor on national politics. You are not one of those politicians born with a silver spoon in your mouth. Like Modi, you come from the lower middle class. You might be a Brahmin, but your cotton sari and hawai chappal personality sets you apart from other netas.

But your post-victory rhetoric does not reflect the posture of a winner. When you say that “we want PM Modi removed”, that betrays misplaced trust. You can’t, even if you want to, topple the mighty Modi who enjoys the highest popular odds and a nearly two-thirds majority at Lok Sabha. You have an outward chance of slightly diminishing this advantage, if you rise above your personal troubles. It is easy to understand your outrage when the threat against your party is continuous and the central agencies are unleashed against your ministers. But can West Bengal thrive through relentless confrontations with the Center and Modi personally? You always mention the Constitution. It grants certain privileges to prime ministers to which prime ministers are not entitled. A chief minister is not expected to boycott the prime minister or be angry when leaving meetings. The Prime Minister is an institution protected by the Constitution.

In the past seven years, you’ve rarely been to a meeting called by Modi. You are perhaps the only CM who has always rejected him as a person. This can be caused by the BJP’s intolerance of your challenge and challenging its icon. You made a mistake by not reading the correct signals. Voters in Bengal gave the BJP 40% of the vote and 18 MPs in 2019-2020. Like many states, Bengal thinks national in national elections and local in local elections. And Defection Dramas has contributed significantly to the fortunes of the BJP.

You must realize that you have fallen into the saffron trap. The BJP aims to create a narrative of Bengal as a nationally integrated unit politically and economically with Kolkata as an investment and conference destination like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad as before. After the left and Congress lost their relevance in Bengal, the BJP seized the vacant space. Its objective is to provide an ideologically nationalist alternative to a regional party which survives on the appeasement of minorities and the assumed cultural identity.

By protecting your local territory, you have sacrificed the national perspective you had gained as an active leader of Congress. You fought the Communists to protect the culture of Bengal and oppose their exclusive ideology. Only you can demolish their Three Decade Rule because of your will to champion the good cause and the marginalized. Unfortunately, your party was infiltrated by the same elements that had turned Bengal into a bloody battlefield of political hatred.

Remember the axiom that “the most dangerous moment comes with victory”. After the election, the many political murders and the displacement of your enemies dulled the glare of your magnificent triumph. You could have taken a tough stand by punishing the culprits and protecting the people who did not vote for you. Your complaints against the Center regarding harassment may be genuine. The antics of the hyperactive governor annoy you. But your aggressive stance can trigger more unfavorable central actions against your ministers, officials and supporters.

Show magnanimity and forget past and present torture for a rewarding future. You may not have yet revealed your ambitions as prime minister. But your close confidants did. Now that you have your succession plans in place, your acceptability beyond the borders of Bengal would depend on your ability to adapt and accept. By electing you three times in a row, the ordinary manush has decisively rejected elitist domination in state politics. Almost all other chief ministers belong to a dynasty or caste cartel. Others lose connectivity beyond their geographic boundaries.

Successful MCs like Naveen Patnaik have chosen the middle path of selective confrontation and mutually beneficial consensus. India needs a strong opposition led by credible leaders. With the exception of Sharad Pawar, no other challenger has the stature to bring the fragmented parts together. You would add to his political art by becoming his ally. You both offer, along with others, a better and credible alternative idea of ​​India and not just an alternative person to replace Modi. You are doomed to lose to Modi in your personality-driven business. The Gandhis are blinded by their thirst for power despite the loss of their brilliance.

Your admirers and promoters define you as Maa Durga. In Hindu mythology, Durga gains much better traction when placed on an equal pedestal with Ram. With the rise of saffron in Bengal to the detriment of Congress and the Reds, caution must be exercised. You will fail if you place Bengal above Bharat. After all, many Bengali scholars and saints helped make India what it is today. Modi can survive without Mamata. But Mamata can struggle to thrive without Modi. The battle is over. Not the war.

Talking about consensus, instead of taking umbrage, is the best way for the two leaders to reach the trillion dollar horizon together once the pandemic is over. Or, the hate epidemic will spill over Bengal’s borders and mar the national nature of your destiny. Bring more Bharat to Bengal for its transformation into Sonar Bangla.

Prabhu Chawla

[email protected]

Follow him on Twitter @PrabhuChawla