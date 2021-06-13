Jokowi’s full instructions to volunteers ahead of the 2024 presidential election





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued instructions to Jokowi volunteers before the presidential election of 2024. Jokowi asked volunteer be patient as you observe the evolution of the political constellation. “On this auspicious occasion, I want to be patient, be patient, not to be in a hurry, not to be in a rush,” Jokowi said in a video welcoming the National Jokowi National Secretariat Volunteer Leadership Meeting, quoted on Sunday (13/6/2021). ). The following is Jokowi’s full guideline for volunteer by 2024: Over the past few weeks, I have been called upon a lot by volunteers, by Jokowi volunteers everywhere. They asked me, Sir, what are your orientations to face the presidential election of 2024. Then they asked again what we should do. The next question is, why don’t we shut up? On this auspicious occasion, I want to impart patience, to be patient, not to be in a hurry, not to have to be in a hurry. You don’t have to be so nervous. I know Jokowi’s volunteers, including Jokowi’s national secretariat, are hot, sexy, and will certainly be drawn here and there to candidates who want to run in the 2024 presidential election. This will become a bone of contention for many parties to approach. Why, because these volunteers have proven to be able to lead me to become President of the Republic of Indonesia for 2 terms. Is not it ? And now there are Jokowi volunteers who have been drawn to support A, some have been persuaded to support B, and C has been adopted and so on, but there are still other volunteers still waiting. This is why I advise volunteers to observe first, do not be in a hurry, ojo kesusu. Let us study the political constellation together, we study the political map well together. I see that there is still enough time to do everything. When the time comes, I will speak, I will let you know where this large Jokowi volunteer ship will be headed and for now I again invite all volunteers to focus on helping the government to overcome the COVID pandemic that is unfolding. accompanied by a health crisis as well as an economic crisis. People’s health and safety must be a priority and Indonesia must be strong to face the pandemic, but we also want economic life to develop rapidly. I also have high hopes that the National Secretariat will oversee the National Strategic Program towards Advanced Indonesia, as this is the legacy we want to bequeath to the people of the nation and the state. We want our country to be known not only as a strong Indonesia, but also as an Indonesia that is progressing to become a winner. (knv / gbr)

