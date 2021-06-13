Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie enjoy a morning at Carbis Bay beach ahead of the final day of the G7 summit





Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie enjoyed a morning at the beach on the last day of the G7 summit. For the second day in a row, the Prime Minister bathed in Carbis Bay before meetings and talks with other G7 leaders. He was joined by Carrie Johnson for a walk on the beach. Today is the last day of the G7 Summit. US President Joe Biden, Mr Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Yoshihide Suga, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Mario Draghi and French leader Emmanuel Macron are all expected to leave Cornwall very soon. Today it will be about concluding meetings and organizing press conferences. Yesterday they discussed a number of issues including a more integrated UN, the situations in Yemen, Syria and Libya, the peace process in Cyprus, the need for a return to democracy in Myanmar and Afghanistan. and the dispute with the European Union over Northern Ireland. For the latest news from the G7 summit, follow our blog for live updates – click here. They are to discuss China and climate change today. Boris Johnson said today that he is urging the G7 countries to lead a “global green industrial revolution to help developing countries reap the rewards of clean growth”.





(Image: BBC)

His comments came after naturalist Sir David Attenborough called on the G7 to tackle climate change. Sir David told leaders gathered at Carbis Bay: “The scientific collaboration on Covid treatment and vaccines has shown how much we can accomplish together when the goal is clear and urgent. “We know in detail what is going on on our planet. And we know all the things we need to do in this decade.





(Image: BBC)

(Image: BBC)

"The fight against climate change is now as much a political and communication challenge as it is a scientific or technological one. "We have the skills to tackle it in time. All we need is the global will to do it." Learn more about it and see a video here. You can stay up to date on top news and events near you with FREE CornwallLives newsletters enter your email address at the top of the page or go here







