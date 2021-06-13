Follow Jokowi’s Instructions, JoMan Volunteers Careful in Choosing 2024 Heroes





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed all Jokowi volunteers to be patient regarding the political direction of 2024. Jokowi Mania (JoMan) volunteers admitted they were cautious in choosing their 2024 champions. “All the volunteers remain standing with Jokowi. If there is a choice, then we prefer a leader who can oversee it.” heritage President, so that the Nawacita program, which is a priority program, is not neglected, “General President JoMan Immanuel Ebenezer or Noel said on Sunday (6/13/2021). “So even if there is a final election, we have to choose or support the next leader, we have to have a record and commit to protecting him.” heritage Jokowi, ”he said. Noel has his own interpretation of directions Jokowi so as not to rush into deciding the position of the 2024 presidential election. JoMan said Jokowi wants to prevent volunteers from being used by dirty politicians. He did not specify what or who this dirty politician was referring to. “Question fat-fat President Jokowi said that volunteers should not be used by rotten politicians and the president’s appeal is for all Jokowi volunteers so that they are not used by rotten politicians, ”he said. “And Joman stays perpendicular to Jokowi,” added Noel. Jokowi immediately anchored large volunteer ships President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Jokowi volunteers started to be drawn to the 2024 presidential candidates. Jokowi asked the volunteers to be patient as he would definitely make a decision. This was conveyed by Jokowi in his remarks at the Jokowi National Secretariat Volunteer National Leaders Meeting, as written on Sunday (6/13/2021). At first, Jokowi called his volunteers sexy in the eyes of politicians. “It will be a struggle for many parties to tackle. Why, because these volunteers have proven to be able to deliver, which led me to become President of the Republic of Indonesia for 2 terms. Right, right? ”Jokowi said. Jokowi invites all Jokowi Volunteers to carefully study the political map. Over time, Jokowi said, he would bring in a large ship called the Jokowi Volunteer to determine the political position in 2024. Read more about Jokowi’s guidelines for volunteers before 2024 on the next page.. Watch the video “The Reason Jokowi Didn’t Ask His Volunteers To Take A Stand In The 2024 Presidential Election”: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos