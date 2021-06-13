A look at the Dutch bunker found in the Jokowi era in the Balkot Solo

Solo –

The Dutch left many traces of history during their reign in Indonesia. One of them is bunker found under the building of the Office of Population and Civil Status, City Hall complex Solo.

At the time of independence, the existence of this bunker was known to the surrounding community. However, over time there was a lot of development, the bunker was again covered with earth.

It wasn’t until the time of Solo Mayor Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2012 that the bunker was once again known to exist. At that time, the construction of the Dispendukcapil building was being planned.

University historian Sebelas Maret (UNS) Solo, Susanto, said the bunker was built there because it was once the official residence of the Dutch authorities. He estimates that the bunker was built in 1939.

“It was probably around 1939, built for Dutch officials. This bunker serves as a shelter in the event of an air attack,” Susanto said when contacted by detikcom on Sunday (6/13/2021).

According to him, the existence of the bunker is linked to World War II. The Dutch had sniffed out the Japanese plan of attack to make bunkers in various areas.

“At that time, Japan controlled Asia, the Netherlands also anticipated an attack from Japan. But at that time, there was no air attack in Solo,” he said. .

After being found in 2012, the city government of Solo coordinated with the Cultural Conservation Expert Team (TACB) to carry out excavation and restoration. It was not until 2017 that the bunker was fully restored.

The location is now on the lower west side of the Dispendukcapil building. There are two entrances to enter the bunker, namely the west and east sides.

After going down the stairs and through the door, you will see a bunker room divided into two parts. Several holes in the top of the bunker up to the light entrance.

It seems that in recent years the bunker has not been touched by the public. Even though the mayor of Solo, FX Hadi Rudyatmo, had opened it to the public at the time, including as a location for pre-wedding photos.

Now puddles of water visible outside and inside the bunker. Visitors will find it difficult to walk around the bunker.

Regional Secretary (Sekda) Solo Ahyani said there was no budget yet for bunker development. Particularly over the past two years, the budget has been focused on dealing with COVID-19.

“There are no plans yet, as this budget is still intended to deal with COVID-19,” Ahyani said, Saturday (12/6).

Meanwhile, the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, wants to continue the previous mayor’s plan to turn the bunker into a tourist spot. However, Gibran admitted that he had not seen the condition of the bunker in three months in power.

“We’ll see first. It could also be a tourist destination. But I’ll check first,” he said.

