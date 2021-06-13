Boris Johnson news: Robert Peston baffled that the Prime Minister will not discuss the faith | Politics | New





The Prime Minister married Carrie Symonds on May 29 at Westminster Cathedral, England’s oldest Catholic church. Last year, the couple had their newborn son, Wilfred, baptized Catholic.

However, Mr Johnson categorically declined to discuss the question when it was put to him directly. Mr. Peston asked yesterday, “Are you now a practicing Roman Catholic?” The Prime Minister replied: “I am not discussing these deep issues – certainly not with you. “ In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine earlier this year Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I don’t believe in God, but I can see the power of faith.

When asked if he believed in God, Mr Johnson replied: “The foolish man said in his heart that there is no God. I will stop there. Britain does not yet have an openly Catholic Prime Minister, with Catholics barred from sitting in Parliament until 1829. On Twitter, Mr Peston argued that journalists should ask politicians about their religious beliefs. He said: “I find it difficult to understand the Prime Minister’s response to my question as to whether he is a practicing Roman Catholic – which I asked in good faith and with good reason because he recently passed away. married at Westminster Cathedral. READ MORE: EU plot turns against him! Joe Biden ‘unimpressed’ by bitter bloc’s own Brexit target

However, while studying at Eton, he turned to the Church of England and became a confirmed Anglican. Tony Blair officially converted to Catholicism after leaving 10 Downing Street, although he took Holy Communion at Westminster Cathedral before that point. Mr Peston said he was mystified by Mr Johnson’s comment “certainly not with you” on the discussion of religion. He wrote: “If someone had made that remark in this context when I started in journalism 35 years ago, I might have said ‘is it because I’m Jewish?’

“Or ‘is it because I went to a full center and not to Eton?” “But I guess none of that was on Boris Johnson’s mind. “So if any of you – or even maybe him – could explain, I would be grateful. “

The Prime Minister is currently hosting the G7 leaders in Cornwall. Discussions focused on the fight against climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and threats to global security. Leaders from India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited by the UK.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos