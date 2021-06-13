Government rigs numbers to “fool” people, budget is worth Rs 343 billion in new taxes: Abbasi





Former Prime Minister and PML-N mainstay Shahid Khaqan Abbas, at a press conference in Karachi, June 13, 2021. Geo News Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says new budget is “bogus”; warns people against new taxes worth 343 billion rupees. The former prime minister said “the government will empty the people to achieve their goals.”

Former prime minister and PML-N mainstay Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday the government was rigging the numbers and fooling the people, warning that the budget for 2021-2022 called for new taxes worth 343 billion of rupees.

Addressing a press briefing in Karachi, Abbasi said that when Imran Khan’s government took over, new taxes worth 1.2 trillion rupees were imposed on the country, but despite this, only an additional 800 billion rupees was raised.

“The budget is based on lies. It is a bogus budget and the government is going to empty the population to achieve its goals,” he said.

It is the first government in the country to lie so blatantly and has no shame in doing so, he added.

Government targets 4.8% growth in the “people-friendly” budget

The PML-N leader said the government is claiming revenues of Rs 1150 billion, but did not specify the source of the revenues.

Abbasi, providing his own figures, claimed that the government, which touted a 24% increase in income, could not increase income by 20% even in the past three years.

Speaking about the LNG plants, he said the government claims they contributed to the losses, but the State Bank report says they were successful. And now they’ve taxed LNG as well.

He lamented the way people were buying wheat flour at Rs 35 per kilogram in 2018, which had now climbed to Rs 80-85 per kg.

How will the new budget affect the ordinary citizen?

Abbasi said that in the past two years, 20 million people have fallen below the poverty line, including a large number of government employees. He said that in the past three years, more than five million people have lost their jobs.

He said that with taxes on sugar, the price of the raw material would rise further and warned of milk and dairy prices which are also experiencing an increase.

This is all happening because the finance minister wants to achieve his goal, he said.

He said the same minister admitted two months ago that the government had hurt the economy.

Now, after getting the job, he blames previous governments for the destruction of the economy.

Tarin unveils aggressive government ‘bottom-up’ approach to shifting ‘real benefits’ to the poor

Abbasi said essential food items are imported rather than exported, and their prices have soared 25%. Let’s see what the World Food Program and the World Bank are saying.

He asked why there was no mechanism in the budget to reduce inflation. How are you going to reduce the prices of electricity, flour and sugar?

Abbasi said the real beneficiaries of the budget are the construction mafia. The construction industry is one where there will be no questions asked.

This budget is simply an “ATM” budget, which will fund their “ATMs,” he said, referring to wealthy party supporters.

These are the same ATMs that are robbing the pharmaceutical and sugar industries.

He said that tomorrow opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif will unveil the facts to the people in the National Assembly.

